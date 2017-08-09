Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Hearing on proposed UPMC hospital set for tonight in South Fayette
Bobby Cherry | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 12:30 p.m.
Submitted
A site plan for UPMC’s proposed $200 million hospital in South Fayette.

Updated 1 hour ago

A public hearing on a proposed UPMC hospital is expected to continue at tonight's South Fayette Commissioners meeting.

Commissioners last month said they needed more time to review an economic impact report on the project before deciding whether it should be granted a conditional use, Solicitor Jonathan Kamin said, adding the board only received the report within a week of the meeting.

The conditional use allowance would be for 16.65 acres of the 100-acre Newbury Market parcel, nestled between Chartiers Creek and Presto-Sygan Road. Newbury also has retail and residential components.

The township commissioners and Newbury's developers, EQA Landmark Communities, agreed in April to commission a financial impact study on the UPMC proposal.

The proposal by UPMC has been controversial among township residents.

A postcard mailed to South Fayette residents in recent weeks encourages residents to attend the meeting to “make your voice heard.”

