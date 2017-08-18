Trip offers beautiful views, memorable time with family

I am safely home from a family vacation. It began with a flight to Denver to visit my daughter Sara and her family in Fort Collins. The big excitement there was the appearance of Ian and Claire in the musical “Fiddler on the Roof.”

I then flew on to Reno, Nevada; they made the same trip driving. My flight into Reno met one that my daughter Beth, her husband Mike, and their daughter Rachael were on from Chicago.

From the airport we drove to our destination, a ski house on Donner Lake in California. The house contains six large bedrooms and can easily accommodate a dozen or more at a time. Its location on the lake makes it an attractive summer recreational spot.

Sara's family arrived right after lunch the next day.

The ski house has a captive fleet of three paddle boards and two kayaks, sufficient for everyone to get out on the water several times a day. We supplemented them by renting a powerboat.

One day the family humored me by taking a train ride on Amtrak. Sara drove us west to Colfax, a delightful little town about 50 miles west of Truckee. Once the train arrived we immediately made our way to the observation car where we had excellent views in both directions. The railroad follows the alignment the Central Pacific built 150 years ago, along the ridge north of the American River canyon to Emigrant Gap, then on to Donner Summit where it enters a tunnel.

When the train exits the tunnel, it is high on the ridge above Donner Lake, directly above the ski house. After a long horseshoe curve to reach the level of Truckee Village, it came right down Main Street. Sara was there to retrieve us when we arrived.

The highest point visible from the ski house is Castle Peak, so named because of its appearance from the south. From our vantage point, however, it looks remarkably like Snoopy asleep on top of his dog house. We named it Snoopy Rock long before finding out its official name.

Dinner on the upper deck of the ski house, in the summer, is always a treat. We also have a couple of favorite family restaurants in Truckee Village. One is Smokey's Kitchen, a local barbecue venue. We had our farewell supper there on Sunday, after which Sara's family left for their long drive home. The next morning the rest of us got up at 3 a.m. and drove to the Reno airport for our trips home.

It was wonderful to be able to spend so much time with my family. It was our first trip to the ski house since my wife died; we all miss her terribly. Traveling always is a treat, but I still endorse the sentiment on a sampler Nan's Aunt Gladys made as a child: “East, West, Home's Best.”

John Oyler is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. He can be reached at 412-343-1652 or joylerpa@icloud.com. Read more from him at mywutb.blogspot.com.