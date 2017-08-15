Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Scott couple celebrates 38th wedding anniversary

Cindy Babish-schultz | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Happy 38th wedding anniversary to Denise (Frasinelli) and Len Kubiak of Scott, who celebrate Aug. 20. Denise and Len are the parents of three daughters, Cara (Dave) Gerster, Dana Kubiak and Staci (John) Foran. They also have four grandchildren, Katie, Kenny, Alyssa and Aaron.

• Joe and Takeko Yankel celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on Aug. 10. They have four surviving children, James and Sabryna (Trafford), Michael (Evans City), Sandy (Bridgeville) and Joe and Christine (Eighty Four). Joe and Takeko also have eight grandchildren.

• Bobbi Everly of Scott will celebrate her birthday Aug. 21 with Steve Kebhish, son Justin and wife Jackie and grandson Parker.

• Happy 17th birthday to Jaden Haygood Calhoun, who will celebrate Aug. 22. Jaden is the son of Lynnette Haygood and will be in the 11th grade at Carlynton Junior-Senior High School. Jaden has two siblings, J.J. Haygood and Jaila Calhoun.

• Shirley and Frank Torchia of Rosslyn Heights celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on Aug. 8. They are the parents of Christina (Scott), Teresa (Brandon) and Frank. Shirley and Frank also have four grandchildren and one on the way.

• Happy 17th birthday to Nathan Budai, who celebrates on Aug. 21. Nathan is the son of Kelly and Michael DiDonne of Scott and he also has two sisters, twins Vienna and Cailin.

• Happy 30th birthday to Matt Oleschlager of Carnegie, who celebrates with his wife, Monica, on Aug. 21. Matt is the son of Traci Oleschlager and Mark Oleschlager, both of Carnegie.

• Birthday greetings are sent to Jeff Hilty Jr., who celebrates Aug. 20. Jeff is the husband of Simone Shollito Hilty, and they have one daughter, Sydney. He is the son of Liz­ann (Kouche) and Jeffrey Hilty of Bridgeville.

• Happy fifth birthday to Trace Skeba, who celebrates Aug. 18 with a lot of family and friends. Trace is the son of Kim Maust and Pete Skeba and has two older brothers, Gaige and Myles.

• Happy seventh wedding anniversary to Mary (Corba) and Eric Kizina, who celebrate Aug. 21. Mary and Eric are the proud parents of two daughters, Mackenzie and Chloe.

• Birthday wishes include, Helen Burne, Terry McLean, Tom Rossi, Mark and Della Iacono, Peggy Crawshaw, Brenda Metz, Melanie Kuntz Novak, Janet Giles, Max Schaffer, Richele Jackson, Steve Glancy, Heather Downey, Paulette Colonna, Joe Klapach and Brendan Cantley.

• Happy 12th birthday to Jack Catena of Carnegie, who celebrated on Aug. 12. Jack is the son of Susan Banaszak and Patrick Catena.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

