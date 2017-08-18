New principal settling into Carnegie Elementary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lauren Baughman's career in elementary education has taken her across Pennsylvania and she couldn't be happier to return to the West Hills.

A Montour graduate who lives in Robinson has been named principal of Carnegie Elementary in the Carlynton School District.

All but one of her 15 years in education has been at the elementary level, the exception being her first assignment at Sto-Rox Middle School where she taught sixth grade.

Baughman spent seven years in the eastern part of the state before coming back to Western Pennsylvania with stops at Steel Valley and Fort Cherry.

Her husband, Patrick, is principal of Deer Lakes High School.

“It feels good to be practically back home,” Baughman said. “It's real close to home and I grew up here, so I know the community real well.”

Baughman had a chance recently to become even more familiar with the community as she held a meet-and-greet for families.

“It (was) a nice, informal setting to allow the parents to get to know me,” Baughman said. “I feel like now that I have roots in the Pittsburgh area and that my kids are involved in activities in the area will be a benefit for the parents. I'm very family-oriented. The home and school connection is important.”

Baughman and her husband have two kids, Alexis, 11, and Davis, 7.

Out east, the Baughmans worked in neighboring school districts with Patrick at Stroudsburg and Lauren at East Stroudsburg.

“They do a big Turkey Day game on Thanksgiving,” Baughman said. “If you win in the opposing stadium, you walk home. It was a really big deal. We were big rivals.”

Baughman has spent the summer getting familiar with Carlynton while also admiring the additions and renovations to the elementary school.

“I'm just really excited to be part of such a great building,” she said. “The things that have been done over the past several years here at Carnegie have been fantastic. There have been great programs established here in the building. I can't wait to give the teachers some of my knowledge and I'm looking forward to gaining a lot of knowledge back from them. I've been able to meet with faculty and families on the fly and it's been great. I'm really looking forward to a great school year.”

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.