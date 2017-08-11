Niche ranks South Fayette among top 50 public high schools in state

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

South Fayette High School is listed among the top 50 Pennsylvania public high schools in Niche.com's 2018 ranking.

Niche is a small team based in Pittsburgh that has a blend of data scientists, engineers, parents and “yinzers” who are passionate about helping people discover the schools and neighborhoods that are right for families, according to its website. Niche examines neighborhoods and colleges as well as public school districts.

The 2018 ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality and high school ratings.

South Fayette ranked No. 44 on the public high school list, receiving an overall Niche grade of “A.” Grades were given in various categories. South Fayette received an A-plus for health and safety and “A's” for academics, teachers and clubs and activities. It earned an A-minus for college prep and a “C” for diversity.

The high school received 163 reviews. The annual expenses per student is listed at $14,311. The national average is $12,239.

Chartiers Valley High School was ranked No. 171 with an overall grade of B-plus. The highest mark went to the school's teachers with an “A” grade. The high school had 204 reviews. Annual expenses per student is listed at $15,720.

