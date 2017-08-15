Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

South West Communities Chamber names new director
Jim Spezialetti | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 12:03 p.m.

Updated 58 minutes ago

Mandi Pryor of Cecil has been named the new executive director of the South West Communities Chamber of Commerce.

Pryor, who runs her own marketing company, also is an executive producer and host of a public access television show based out of Peters Township.

Membership municipalities include Bridgeville and Heidelberg boroughs, and Collier, Scott, South Fayette and Upper St. Clair townships. The South West Communities Chamber has been serving businesses and the communities for nearly 100 years.

The chamber's home is a 110-year old building, once a West Penn Power substation, located on Washington Pike in Collier. The building was restored through the donated efforts of members and area businesses 25 years ago.

The chamber's website is swccoc.org.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.