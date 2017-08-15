South West Communities Chamber names new director
Mandi Pryor of Cecil has been named the new executive director of the South West Communities Chamber of Commerce.
Pryor, who runs her own marketing company, also is an executive producer and host of a public access television show based out of Peters Township.
Membership municipalities include Bridgeville and Heidelberg boroughs, and Collier, Scott, South Fayette and Upper St. Clair townships. The South West Communities Chamber has been serving businesses and the communities for nearly 100 years.
The chamber's home is a 110-year old building, once a West Penn Power substation, located on Washington Pike in Collier. The building was restored through the donated efforts of members and area businesses 25 years ago.
The chamber's website is swccoc.org.
Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.