Chartiers Valley names interim superintendent
Updated 1 hour ago
Chartiers Valley assistant superintendent Scott Seltzer has been appointed the interim superintendent by the school board.
The board approved the resignation of Superintendent Brian White, whose last day will be Aug. 31. White is leaving the district to take the same position with the Butler Area School District.
Seltzer completed his undergraduate and graduate studies at Westminster College, earning a principal's certification and master's degree in guidance.
After 13 years as a social studies teacher in the Mohawk School District, Seltzer began his administrative career at Frew Mill School, an institute for adjudicated youth in Lawrence County.
Seltzer also has been an assistant principal and principal at the middle and high school levels.
School board member Julie Murphy compiled a checklist the will be used by the board in the district's search for a new superintendent. The next board meeting is Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m.