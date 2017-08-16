South Fayette delays start of school year because of solar eclipse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The start of a new school year in the South Fayette Township School District has been delayed due to Monday's solar eclipse.

School board members Tuesday night approved pushing back the school year to Aug. 22 for students by one day after district leaders “reviewed and considered information regarding the upcoming” solar eclipse, Superintendent Bille Rondinelli said in an email to district families.

“In the best interest and for the safety of our students, the decision was made to delay the start of school by one day.”

The district instead will use Aug. 21 as an in-service day for staff. The day will be made up on April 27, Rondinelli said.

In the email, Rondinelli said the district apologizes for any inconveniences due to the delay, but “we are keeping our students' best interest at heart with this decision.”

The eclipse is expected to seen in Western Pennsylvania just after 1 p.m. Monday through just before 4 p.m. The maximum eclipse — when 80 percent of the sun will be blocked locally — is expected at about 2:35 p.m.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.