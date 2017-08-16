Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

South Fayette delays start of school year because of solar eclipse
Bobby Cherry | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 11:39 a.m.
This March 9, 2016, photo shows a total solar eclipse in Belitung, Indonesia. A solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, is set to star in several special broadcasts on TV and online. PBS, ABC, NBC, NASA Television and the Science Channel are among the outlets planning extended coverage of the first solar eclipse visible across the United States in 99 years.
This March 9, 2016, photo shows a total solar eclipse in Belitung, Indonesia. A solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, is set to star in several special broadcasts on TV and online. PBS, ABC, NBC, NASA Television and the Science Channel are among the outlets planning extended coverage of the first solar eclipse visible across the United States in 99 years.
This photo shows a 'diamond ring' shape during the 2016 total solar eclipse.
This photo shows a 'diamond ring' shape during the 2016 total solar eclipse.
This is a photo of full solar eclipse.
This is a photo of full solar eclipse.
A piece of foil with a small pinhole in the middle supported by poster board will create a homemade pinhole camera that can be used to view the solar eclipse. Here, a light shined through the hole gives an idea of how small the eclipse might look if viewed on a flat surface.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A piece of foil with a small pinhole in the middle supported by poster board will create a homemade pinhole camera that can be used to view the solar eclipse. Here, a light shined through the hole gives an idea of how small the eclipse might look if viewed on a flat surface.

Updated 11 minutes ago

The start of a new school year in the South Fayette Township School District has been delayed due to Monday's solar eclipse.

School board members Tuesday night approved pushing back the school year to Aug. 22 for students by one day after district leaders “reviewed and considered information regarding the upcoming” solar eclipse, Superintendent Bille Rondinelli said in an email to district families.

“In the best interest and for the safety of our students, the decision was made to delay the start of school by one day.”

The district instead will use Aug. 21 as an in-service day for staff. The day will be made up on April 27, Rondinelli said.

In the email, Rondinelli said the district apologizes for any inconveniences due to the delay, but “we are keeping our students' best interest at heart with this decision.”

The eclipse is expected to seen in Western Pennsylvania just after 1 p.m. Monday through just before 4 p.m. The maximum eclipse — when 80 percent of the sun will be blocked locally — is expected at about 2:35 p.m.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.

Related Content
Double-check your safety measures amid solar eclipse mania 
You've ordered your eclipse glasses and made your pinhole viewer. All that's left to do is RSVP to a local watch party for the Aug. ...
How to photograph the solar eclipse like a pro 
Pics or it didn't happen, right? When millions of Americans look to the sky later this month — wearing the proper safety glasses — a ...
What's a total solar eclipse and why this one is so unusual 
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Total solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.