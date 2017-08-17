Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Carnegie Elementary fifth graders to head outside for solar eclipse

Stephanie Hacke | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 1:12 p.m.
This March 9, 2016, photo shows a total solar eclipse in Belitung, Indonesia. A solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, is set to star in several special broadcasts on TV and online. PBS, ABC, NBC, NASA Television and the Science Channel are among the outlets planning extended coverage of the first solar eclipse visible across the United States in 99 years.
This March 9, 2016, photo shows a total solar eclipse in Belitung, Indonesia. A solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, is set to star in several special broadcasts on TV and online. PBS, ABC, NBC, NASA Television and the Science Channel are among the outlets planning extended coverage of the first solar eclipse visible across the United States in 99 years.

Updated 12 minutes ago

Fifth graders at Carnegie Elementary will head outside on their first day of class to watch science in action.

With protective glasses and mobile devices in hand, the Carlynton School District students will spend about 10 minutes watching and tracking the solar eclipse during its maximum exposure in the area after 2 p.m., where 80 percent of the sun will be blocked locally.

“This shows them that science is real. Science isn't just book learned,” said fifth grade science and social studies teacher Scott Donnelly, who has been preparing this lesson since March.

The 60 fifth graders at Carnegie Elementary in the Carlynton School District will spend their entire afternoon Monday, Aug. 21 — their first day back at school — learning about the solar eclipse.

They'll work with a language arts teacher to read about the solar eclipse and a math teacher will talk with them about the distance between the earth, moon and sun. Donnelly will teach them a geography lesson, where students will track how many states the solar eclipse goes through.

Then, they will learn how and why the solar eclipse happens. Donnelly will use a tennis ball and lamp to show students how it works.

Next, the students will head outside. Donnelly, who participated in the Honeywell Educators at Space Academy this summer in Huntsville, Alabama, will be dressed in his blue space suit. He has enough solar eclipse safety glasses for each student to wear.

Students will be allowed to bring mobile phones to class. If they don't have one, an iPad will be provided and they will be encouraged to share.

Donnelly sent an email to parents asking them to download two apps on the devices that will allow students to collect data and help with the observation.

“The kids are contributing to something,” he said. “The kids are really going to be fired up.”

Donnelly plans to explain to the students the solar eclipse isn't something that happens every day and this is special, he said. And, if it's cloudy, a backup plan will be to watch the NASA live-stream inside the school.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.