Carnegie Elementary fifth graders to head outside for solar eclipse

Carlynton School District will start class Aug. 21. District leaders posted information to the school website detailing the solar eclipse and safe viewing of the phenomenon.

Fifth graders at Carnegie Elementary will head outside on their first day of class to watch science in action.

With protective glasses and mobile devices in hand, the Carlynton School District students will spend about 10 minutes watching and tracking the solar eclipse during its maximum exposure in the area after 2 p.m., where 80 percent of the sun will be blocked locally.

“This shows them that science is real. Science isn't just book learned,” said fifth grade science and social studies teacher Scott Donnelly, who has been preparing this lesson since March.

The 60 fifth graders at Carnegie Elementary in the Carlynton School District will spend their entire afternoon Monday, Aug. 21 — their first day back at school — learning about the solar eclipse.

They'll work with a language arts teacher to read about the solar eclipse and a math teacher will talk with them about the distance between the earth, moon and sun. Donnelly will teach them a geography lesson, where students will track how many states the solar eclipse goes through.

Then, they will learn how and why the solar eclipse happens. Donnelly will use a tennis ball and lamp to show students how it works.

Next, the students will head outside. Donnelly, who participated in the Honeywell Educators at Space Academy this summer in Huntsville, Alabama, will be dressed in his blue space suit. He has enough solar eclipse safety glasses for each student to wear.

Students will be allowed to bring mobile phones to class. If they don't have one, an iPad will be provided and they will be encouraged to share.

Donnelly sent an email to parents asking them to download two apps on the devices that will allow students to collect data and help with the observation.

“The kids are contributing to something,” he said. “The kids are really going to be fired up.”

Donnelly plans to explain to the students the solar eclipse isn't something that happens every day and this is special, he said. And, if it's cloudy, a backup plan will be to watch the NASA live-stream inside the school.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.