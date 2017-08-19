Club at Nevillewood turns 25; Fallas opens in Crafton

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Local McDonald's restaurants have partnered with UberEats to deliver items from its menu.

The UberEats app matches customers with the location nearest to them.

When an order comes in, McDonald's will start making the food when the staff is notified that the driver is three minutes away. Every order will be placed in the same queue so a delivery is not prioritized over a counter eat-in or takeout order. Delivered food will come with a tamper-evident seal. Most of the menu will be available except some items that do not travel well, such as ice cream cones. UberEats charges each customer a flat $4.99 delivery fee.

In other business news:

• Ugly Dog Saloon, 2351 Noblestown Road, Green Tree, is under new ownership. Its new hours are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Call 412-875-5978 for menu, list of specials and entertainment.

• Fallas has opened in the Crafton-Ingram Shopping Center (former location of A.C. Moore). Its motto is “First place to shop! First place to save!” The store offers brand-name and private label men's, women's, children's and infant clothing, as well as women's accessories, holiday items, lingerie, shoes, toys, and household décor. Fallas was founded in 1962 in Los Angeles and has grown to more than 300 stores in 22 states. It is open 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Call 412-922-5298 for further information.

• Elliven Spa has relocated from Collier Town Square to Scott Towne Center, 2101 Greentree Road, Suite 106-A, Scott Township. Offering spa parties and packages, its many other services include facials, peels, hair removal, cosmetic artistry, haircuts, color and styling, hair extensions, chemical treatments, nails and massages. Call 412-278-2500 for an appointment.

• Home Plate Pizza has opened at 3181 Washington Pike, South Fayette, replacing Fox's Pizza. Call 412-221-6040 for takeout or delivery.

• Kneading Massage has relocated from 1840 Mayview Road, Upper St. Clair, to 408 Station St., Bridgeville (which previously held a barber shop and a bead store). Owner Heather Quear offers deep-tissue, neuromuscular, hot stone and Swedish massages that are designed to help alleviate pain, fibromyalgia, migraines, depression and anxiety. Call 412-722-4100 or visit www.kneadingmassagebridgeville.com for an appointment.

• The Club at Nevillewood, Presto, which opened in 1992, is celebrating 25 years. Its professional golf course was designed by Jack Nicklaus. Chartiers Country Club, which opened in 1924, is 93. Originally named the Chartiers Heights Country Club, its golf course was designed by Willie Park and modified by Arthur Hills in the 1990s. The tudor-styled club house features five full-service dining rooms. Hickory Heights Golf Club, South Fayette Township, was purchased in 2009 by golf pro Sam Depe III. Open to the public for golfing and dining, the facility also offers memberships.

Other local new business incorporations as reported in recent state filings include:

• 3-D Mapping Solutions Inc., 700 Old Pond Road, Bridge­ville (mapping services)

• Keystone Buckeye Energy Holdings, 1370 Washington Pike, No. 300, Bridgeville (investments)

• Maria S. Allshouse LLC, 221 Woodhaven Drive, Bridge­ville (wellness coaching)

• HR Certification Professionals, 1081 Greentree Road, Green Tree (human resource certification preparation courses)

• Modcloth, 2205 Roswell Drive, Crafton (online retail sales)

• Cutting Edge Restorations, 5 Fountain St., No. 1, Crafton (remodeling and renovation of commercial buildings and residential homes)

• Greentree Academy, 60 Cypress Drive, Carnegie (child care).

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.