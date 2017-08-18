Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Carlynton to dismiss early Monday due to solar eclipse

Bobby Cherry
Bobby Cherry | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 3:15 p.m.
This March 9, 2016, photo shows a total solar eclipse in Belitung, Indonesia. A solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, is set to star in several special broadcasts on TV and online. PBS, ABC, NBC, NASA Television and the Science Channel are among the outlets planning extended coverage of the first solar eclipse visible across the United States in 99 years.
This March 9, 2016, photo shows a total solar eclipse in Belitung, Indonesia. A solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, is set to star in several special broadcasts on TV and online. PBS, ABC, NBC, NASA Television and the Science Channel are among the outlets planning extended coverage of the first solar eclipse visible across the United States in 99 years.

Updated 44 minutes ago

Carlynton School District will operate its first day of class with an early dismissal due to the solar eclipse.

“With concerns over the potential health risks for students, we are taking this additional safety precaution,” Superintendent Gary Peiffer said in a notice posted Aug. 18 on the district website.

The eclipse is set to begin Aug. 21 in the Pittsburgh area around 1 p.m. and continue through about 4 p.m.

“Unfortunately, this timing coincides with our dismissal, when students would have little supervision as they walk home which could put them at greater risk to temptation to look up at the eclipse and risk damage to their eyes,” Peiffer said in the message. “As we have many walkers, we felt it was important to give them time to get home before the event occurs.”

The high school will dismiss at 11 a.m. with elementary dismissal set for noon.

Carnegie Elementary School fifth-grade science teacher Scott Donnelly had planned to take about 60 students outside with special glasses and mobile devices to track the eclipse.

In nearby South Fayette, school board members opted to delay the start of the school year by one day due to the eclipse.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.

Related Content
Eclipse chasers head south for best view
A 16-hour round trip for a two-minute experience is not too high a price to pay for Western Pennsylvanians who want to see Monday's solar ...
Bona fide eclipse safety glasses hard to come by in Alle-Kiski Valley
If you're thinking about buying safety glasses in the Alle-Kiski Valley for Monday's solar eclipse, you are probably too late. And you want to have ...
Riverview School District to send kids home before eclipse
The Riverview School District will start its school year on time this Monday, but will send students home early in light of the partial solar ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.