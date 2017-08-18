Carlynton to dismiss early Monday due to solar eclipse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Carlynton School District will operate its first day of class with an early dismissal due to the solar eclipse.

“With concerns over the potential health risks for students, we are taking this additional safety precaution,” Superintendent Gary Peiffer said in a notice posted Aug. 18 on the district website.

The eclipse is set to begin Aug. 21 in the Pittsburgh area around 1 p.m. and continue through about 4 p.m.

“Unfortunately, this timing coincides with our dismissal, when students would have little supervision as they walk home which could put them at greater risk to temptation to look up at the eclipse and risk damage to their eyes,” Peiffer said in the message. “As we have many walkers, we felt it was important to give them time to get home before the event occurs.”

The high school will dismiss at 11 a.m. with elementary dismissal set for noon.

Carnegie Elementary School fifth-grade science teacher Scott Donnelly had planned to take about 60 students outside with special glasses and mobile devices to track the eclipse.

In nearby South Fayette, school board members opted to delay the start of the school year by one day due to the eclipse.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.