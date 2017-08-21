Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Photo gallery: Carnegie Elementary fifth-graders experience solar eclipse

Kristina Serafini
Kristina Serafini | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 5:00 p.m.
The path of totality is projected onto science teacher Scott Donnelly's face as he gives a lesson on the solar eclipse to fifth-grade students at Carnegie Elementary during the eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The Carlynton School District decided to cut their first day of school to a half day for the safety of students, but the fifth grade was permitted to stay to take part in Donnelly's LunaPalooza activities, which he has been planning since earlier this year.
Daishjna Richie, 10, (front), Paris Lee, 10, (back right) and other fifth-grade students at Carnegie Elementary look up at the sun through eclipse glasses during the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The Carlynton School District decided to cut their first day of school to a half day for the safety of students, but the fifth grade was permitted to stay to take part in science teacher Scott Donnelly's LunaPalooza activities, which he has been planning since earlier this year.
Dominik Peleseak, 10, and other fifth-grade students at Carnegie Elementary look up at the sun through eclipse glasses during the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The Carlynton School District decided to cut their first day of school to a half day for the safety of students, but the fifth grade was permitted to stay to take part in science teacher Scott Donnelly's LunaPalooza activities, which he has been planning since earlier this year.
Carnegie Elementary fifth-grader Zach Ankrom, 10, looks up at the sun through eclipse glasses during the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The Carlynton School District decided to cut their first day of school to a half day for the safety of students, but the fifth grade was permitted to stay to take part in science teacher Scott Donnelly's LunaPalooza activities, which he has been planning since earlier this year.
John Sciulli, 10, (middle) and other fifth-grade students at Carnegie Elementary look up at the sun through eclipse glasses during the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The Carlynton School District decided to cut their first day of school to a half day for the safety of students, but the fifth grade was permitted to stay to take part in science teacher Scott Donnelly's LunaPalooza activities, which he has been planning since earlier this year.
Science teacher Scott Donnelly talks to fifth-grade students at Carnegie Elementary during the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The Carlynton School District decided to cut their first day of school to a half day for the safety of students, but the fifth grade was permitted to stay to take part in Donnelly's LunaPalooza activities, which he has been planning since earlier this year.
Carnegie Elementary fifth-grader London Lee, 10, looks up at the sun through eclipse glasses during the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The Carlynton School District decided to cut their first day of school to a half day for the safety of students, but the fifth grade was permitted to stay to take part in science teacher Scott Donnelly's LunaPalooza activities, which he has been planning since earlier this year.
Though the Carlynton School District decided to operate its first day of class with an early dismissal due to concerns over the potential health risk for students, fifth-graders were permitted to stick around to take part in science teacher Scott Donnelly's “LunaPalooza” event to learn about, track and watch the solar eclipse with special glasses Monday. The Pittsburgh region was not in the path of totality, but viewers watched as the moon blocked 81-percent of the sun.

