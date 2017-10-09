Carnegie couple's son married in West Virginia

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Staci (Loop) and Donald Cantley were united in marriage Sept. 30 at the Highgate Carriage House in Fairmont, W.Va.

Parents of the bride are Ellen and Denny Loop and parents of the groom are Barb and Rick Cantley of Carnegie. Family and friends traveled to Fairmont to attend the fabulous wedding venue and perfect weather. Staci and Donald are residing in Morgantown, W.Va.

Kathy (McKinsey) and Jim Bennett of Carnegie will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 14.

Kathy and Jim are the parents of two daughters, Jill (Christopher) Mangum and Jennifer (Dave) Filipek. They are very proud of their grandchildren, Abby Filipek, and Mackenzie and Max Mangum.

Gerry McGrogan of Carnegie celebrates another year Oct. 12. Gerry is the husband of Denise, and they have two children, Kristy (Jason) Goldie and Ryan (Heather). Gerry and Denise also have two grandchildren.

Birthday wishes are sent to Crystal Lawrence Davis of Collier, who celebrates Oct. 12 with her hubby and three children.

Jackie (Cantley) and Rich Hertzler of Collier will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary Oct. 11. They are the parents of Hope Mae, Elizabeth Rae, Jackson and Andrew.

JoAnn (McDowell) and Bill Valentine of Carnegie will celebrate their 37th wedding anniversary Oct. 11.

They are the parents of Eric (Tara), Jesse (Kayla), Josh (Jenna) and Tyler (Stephanie). JoAnn and Bill also have nine grandchildren: Nico, Santino, Ella, Leonidas, Beckham, Tobias, Cole, Luciano and Mila.

Happy birthday to Emmett Freshwater of Carnegie, who celebrates Oct. 12 with his wife, Paula, family and friends.

Lynn and Mike McGruire of Rosslyn Heights will celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary Oct. 11.

Melissa (Pierce) and Matt Leary of Carnegie will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary Oct. 20. Melissa is the daughter of Cindy and the late David Pierce of Carnegie and Matt is the son of Robin and David Leary of Beaver. Melissa celebrates her 29th birthday on Oct. 13.

Happy second anniversary to Amber (Glowark) and Ken Millett of Carnegie, who celebrated Oct. 3.

Angie Falleroni-Zenone celebrates another great year on Oct. 9. She is the loving wife of Carl and mom to one daughter, Izabella.

Lori (Mitkoski) and Don Kralley of Chartiers Terrace will celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary Oct. 14.

• Birthdays this week include Pam Rodriguez, Katie Zinski, Anne Castello, Danielle Verri, Ray Bach, Nick Sweeney, Francine Herleman, Sarah Pipakis and Will Driscoll.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.