Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Carnegie couple's son married in West Virginia

Cindy Babish-schultz | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Donald and Staci Cantley
Submitted
Donald and Staci Cantley

Updated 13 hours ago

Staci (Loop) and Donald Cantley were united in marriage Sept. 30 at the Highgate Carriage House in Fairmont, W.Va.

Parents of the bride are Ellen and Denny Loop and parents of the groom are Barb and Rick Cantley of Carnegie. Family and friends traveled to Fairmont to attend the fabulous wedding venue and perfect weather. Staci and Donald are residing in Morgantown, W.Va.

Kathy (McKinsey) and Jim Bennett of Carnegie will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 14.

Kathy and Jim are the parents of two daughters, Jill (Christopher) Mangum and Jennifer (Dave) Filipek. They are very proud of their grandchildren, Abby Filipek, and Mackenzie and Max Mangum.

Gerry McGrogan of Carnegie celebrates another year Oct. 12. Gerry is the husband of Denise, and they have two children, Kristy (Jason) Goldie and Ryan (Heather). Gerry and Denise also have two grandchildren.

Birthday wishes are sent to Crystal Lawrence Davis of Collier, who celebrates Oct. 12 with her hubby and three children.

Jackie (Cantley) and Rich Hertzler of Collier will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary Oct. 11. They are the parents of Hope Mae, Elizabeth Rae, Jackson and Andrew.

JoAnn (McDowell) and Bill Valentine of Carnegie will celebrate their 37th wedding anniversary Oct. 11.

They are the parents of Eric (Tara), Jesse (Kayla), Josh (Jenna) and Tyler (Stephanie). JoAnn and Bill also have nine grandchildren: Nico, Santino, Ella, Leonidas, Beckham, Tobias, Cole, Luciano and Mila.

Happy birthday to Emmett Freshwater of Carnegie, who celebrates Oct. 12 with his wife, Paula, family and friends.

Lynn and Mike McGruire of Rosslyn Heights will celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary Oct. 11.

Melissa (Pierce) and Matt Leary of Carnegie will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary Oct. 20. Melissa is the daughter of Cindy and the late David Pierce of Carnegie and Matt is the son of Robin and David Leary of Beaver. Melissa celebrates her 29th birthday on Oct. 13.

Happy second anniversary to Amber (Glowark) and Ken Millett of Carnegie, who celebrated Oct. 3.

Angie Falleroni-Zenone celebrates another great year on Oct. 9. She is the loving wife of Carl and mom to one daughter, Izabella.

Lori (Mitkoski) and Don Kralley of Chartiers Terrace will celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary Oct. 14.

• Birthdays this week include Pam Rodriguez, Katie Zinski, Anne Castello, Danielle Verri, Ray Bach, Nick Sweeney, Francine Herleman, Sarah Pipakis and Will Driscoll.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.