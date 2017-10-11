Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

South Fayette church celebrates 205 years

Charlotte Smith | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Fawcett United Methodist Church at 346 Fawcett Church Road, South Fayette, is celebrating 205 years of existence and welcomes around 40 members at Sunday worship services at 11:15 a.m.

Pastor Debra Rogosky also serves as the pastor at Meadowlands UMC and First UMC in Canonsburg.

The church began in 1793 in John Fawcett's Morgan Road home, which was a preaching point on the Ohio Circuit. That land is now the VA National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, which contains a Fawcett-Boyce-Hickman plot.

The church was fully established by 1812, and the land for the first log building was purchased for 6 cents. A brick structure followed in 1843, and the church was rebuilt in 1944 after a fire damaged it. At that time, the parish added a basement and vestibule to the small church building.

Although the congregation is small, its members are active. For instance, with the onslaught of recent natural disasters, they put together cleaning buckets and health kits for the United Methodist Committee On Relief. They support the Peters Township and Washington County food banks by collecting nonperishable food items and paper and cleaning products.

They contribute to the Washington City Mission and provide holiday gifts to nursing home residents. They also have a prayer station in the lower parking lot. Anyone may stop, write out a prayer and leave it in the box. The members will collect them and pray over them.

For more information about Fawcett UMC, call 724-745-1240.

Also:

• The Church of Scientology has opened at 416 Anthony St., Carnegie. Call 412-489-5724 for more information.

• Hungry's Sandwich Shop has opened at 508 Carothers Ave., Carnegie. Call 412-276-1315 for hours and a menu.

• Chelsea Raffa is a new certified registered nurse practitioner at Pediatric Alliance Greentree Division. She also is a board certified family nurse practitioner. She has been a medical volunteer at the USGA U.S. Open, a camp counselor with Camp AIM (a summer camp for children with special needs), and a volunteer at Highmark Caring Place.

Other new local business incorporations as reported in recent state filings include:

• Payton Consulting LLC, 1195 Washington Pike, Bridge­ville (oil and gas well site consulting)

• McNeill Title & Acquisition LLC, 124 Pinewood Drive, Bridgeville (title research)

• Pekiti-Tirsia Kali Pittsburgh LLC, 1120 Bank St., Bridge­ville (personal protection and self-defense training)

• Savannah Land Co., 306 Hickman St., Bridgeville (title research)

• Grandview Wealth Management LLC, 651 Holiday Drive, Green Tree (wealth advisory services)

• Icon Svcs., 1500 Ellsworth Ave., Carnegie (condition site surveys).

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.

