Carnegie/Bridgeville

Bridgeville police use Facebook to find suspect in deadly drug deal

Bobby Cherry
Bobby Cherry | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 2:06 p.m.
Bridgeville Police Department
Bridgeville police Chief Chad King is using Facebook to find a suspect charged in a deadly drug deal that killed a borough resident.

Latoya Rosiek is charged with selling fentanyl to Michael Desanto. Desanto allegedly thought he was buying heroin.

"Let's end the foolishness, do the right thing and turn yourself in," King posted on Facebook, later writing that the department has a 100 percent success rate when using social media to find suspected felons.

Charges were filed Oct. 19, according to court records.

King said in the post he has known Rosiek since she was a teen.

"The odds are not in your favor. In fact, there is no doubt in my mind that you will be reading this post within the next few hours. Your chest will begin to tighten, your heart will begin to pound, you may start trembling and break into a sweat as you are overcome with feelings of nausea," King wrote. "You will soon realize that people you once trusted are now diming you out. It's not worth the stress on you, your family, or your children to continue running and looking over your shoulder. I will tell you the same as I have told others... WE WILL FIND YOU."

As of Thursday afternoon, the post had been shared more than 8,700 times.

Bridgeville police regularly use Facebook to elicit information about suspected criminals. The department also used Facebook to find the owner of a missing set of false teeth .

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.

