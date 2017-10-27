Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Birthdays, anniversaries celebrated across Bridgeville, Carnegie areas

Cindy Babish-schultz | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 11:35 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Happy birthday to Frank Torchia of Rosslyn Heights, who celebrates Nov. 4. Frank is the loving husband of Shirley and they have three children, Christina (Scott) Kennedy, Theresa (Brandon) Zimmerman and Frank Jr. They also have five grandchildren.

• Connie (Zajicek) and Craig Wood of Collier will celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary Nov. 5.

• Happy birthday to Valera Whitaker, who celebrated Nov. 1. Val is the wife of Aaron and together they have six children, Karen (Rick), Aaron (Shelly), Bob (Donna), Rich (Alberta), Wendy (Don) and Jen. Val and Aaron also have 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

• Mary Shiwarski of Carnegie celebrated her birthday Oct. 28. She is the wife of the late Bam Shiwarski. Mary and Bam are the parents of two sons, Ron (Debbie), who celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary on Oct. 27, and Gary (Marianne), who celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary on Oct. 23. Happy 60th birthday to Gary, who celebrated on Oct. 15.

• Lori (Smith) Dedola of Rosslyn Heights celebrates her birthday on Oct. 30. Lori is the wife of Dave and they have three sons, Guy (Julia), Dean (Lindy) and David.

• Happy birthday to Louise Stewart of Carnegie (Stewart Flowers), who celebrated on Oct. 31. Louise is the wife of the late Elmer Stewart and is mom to Ron (Annette) and Jim (Kathy) Stewart. She has five grandchildren, Beth Ann (John) Yarowenko, Ron John Stewart, Jamey (Jennifer) and Jason Stewart and Kelly (Shawn) Wigle. Louise also has nine great-grandchildren, Stewart, Natasha, Johnny, Conner, Cole, Jessica, Nicholas, Hayden and Jacob.

• Happy 34th birthday to Jordan Hilty of Bridgeville, who celebrated Oct. 31. Jordan is the son of Lizann and Jeff Hilty and brother to Jeffrey and Joseph.

• Frank and Garnett Kocik of Glendale celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary Oct. 29. They are the parents of Amber (Josh) Scanlon, Ali and Alyssa.

• Aubrey Elizabeth Hermann of Bridgeville celebrated her 5th birthday on Oct. 29. Aubrey is the daughter of Jamie and Mark Hermann and has two siblings, Madison and Brody. Grandparents include Donna and Bob Gielarowski of Carnegie.

• Rose and Ray Pencosky of Carnegie celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on Oct. 28. Rose and Ray are the parents of two daughters, Nicole Lynn, and Michelle Lynn.

• Happy 64th birthday to John Turnbull of Cloverleaf Estates West, who celebrated Oct. 31.

• Happy 9th birthday to Sophia Grace Hathaway, who celebrated Oct. 31. Sophia is the daughter of Leah and Jake Hathaway of Scott.

• Birthdays this week include: David Zinski, Judy Yurchak, Amy Hatcher, Katie Smith, Marie Bogats, John Duffy and Lynn Harris Heasley.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

