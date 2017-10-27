Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Carnegie's Halloween parade moved to Sunday due to forecasted rain

Bobby Cherry
Bobby Cherry | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 10:48 a.m.
Addison Lamb, 2, of Carnegie dressed as Winnie the Pooh, takes a break from the action, Saturday, October 25, 2014 during Carnegie's annual Halloween promenade.
Randy Jarosz | For Trib Total Media
Addison Lamb, 2, of Carnegie dressed as Winnie the Pooh, takes a break from the action, Saturday, October 25, 2014 during Carnegie's annual Halloween promenade.
Jazmynn Evans, 6, of Carnegie, dressed as Princess Jasmine, pets Pumpkin, 4, a lemon beagle dressed as a lobster Saturday, October 25, 2014 during Carnegie's annual Halloween promenade.
Randy Jarosz | For Trib Total Media
Jazmynn Evans, 6, of Carnegie, dressed as Princess Jasmine, pets Pumpkin, 4, a lemon beagle dressed as a lobster Saturday, October 25, 2014 during Carnegie's annual Halloween promenade.
Amelia Babish, 6, of Carnegie dressed as a clown chats with Cash Crawley, 6, of Carnegie dressed as a Minecraft creeper Saturday, October 25, 2014 during Carnegie's annual Halloween promenade.
Randy Jarosz | For Trib Total Media
Amelia Babish, 6, of Carnegie dressed as a clown chats with Cash Crawley, 6, of Carnegie dressed as a Minecraft creeper Saturday, October 25, 2014 during Carnegie's annual Halloween promenade.
Breanna Davis, 7, dressed as a butterfly and Dakota Stanton, 7, both of Carnegie, dressed as Batgirl make their way down East Main Street, Saturday, October 25, 2014 during Carnegie's annual Halloween promenade.
Randy Jarosz | For Trib Total Media
Breanna Davis, 7, dressed as a butterfly and Dakota Stanton, 7, both of Carnegie, dressed as Batgirl make their way down East Main Street, Saturday, October 25, 2014 during Carnegie's annual Halloween promenade.

Updated 1 hour ago

Carnegie's annual Halloween Promenade has been moved to Oct. 29 due to weather, the borough Mayor Jack Kobistek said.

Registration will be held at 1 p.m. at the East Main Street Bridge. Promenade begins at 1:30 p.m.

Prizes are awarded in five age groups. Treat bags are offered to those who participate.

The event was scheduled for Oct. 28. But rain is forecasted throughout the day.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.

