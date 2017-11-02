Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Bridgeville, Carnegie area voters set to decide local races

Bobby Cherry
Bobby Cherry | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 12:09 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Voters across the Chartiers Valley communities will go to the polls Nov. 7 with a slate of municipal and school board candidates.

Bridgeville

In Bridgeville, eight candidates will seek borough council's four open four-year seats.

Democrats on the ballot are Deborah G. Colosimo, William Henderson, Jennifer Rennie and Lin St. Clair.

Republicans on the ballot are Bruce D. Ghelarducci Sr., Bert Cherry, Joseph P. Verduci and Virginia Bott Schneider.

Incumbents are Ghelarducci, Cherry and Verduci.

Two candidates are running for a two-year term: Democrat Nino Petrocelli Sr. and Republican Bob Fryer.

For mayor, incumbent Republican Pasquale B. DeBlasio will face off against Democratic candidate Betty L. Copeland.

Carnegie

For Carnegie's mayoral race, Councilwoman Stacie Riley is unopposed, according to Allegheny County Elections information.

In Ward 2, Democrats Regina Popichak and Emmett Freshwater, and Republican Sasha M. Drew seek two open four-year seats on council.

Democrat Phil Boyd is running unopposed for a four-year seat in Ward 1.

Heidelberg

Heidelberg Council's race will see five people vie for three seats.

Candidates are Sharon Wicobroda and Joseph Wissel Jr., both listed as Democrats; John G. Duda and Will Zatolochenko Sr., both listed as Republicans; and Edward M. White, who is cross-filed.

Kenneth LaSota is running uncontested for borough mayor.

Carlynton

Four people are running for four open seats to Carlynton school board.

Candidates, all of whom are cross-filed, are: LeeAnne Mitchell O'Brien, Christine Simcic, Joseph C. Appel and Caleb Richardson.

Chartiers Valley

Four people are running for four open seats to Chartiers Valley school board.

Candidates, all of whom are cross-filed, are: Julie S. Murphy, Anthony J. Mazzarini Jr., Brian Kopec and Eric Mark Kraemer.

