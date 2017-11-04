Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Bridgeville teen joins brothers as Eagle Scout

Cindy Babish-schultz | Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, 1:24 a.m.
Matthew Smith was honored Oct. 1 at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Bridgeville for his attainment of the rank of Eagle Scout. He is a resident of Bridgeville, a senior at Chartiers Valley High School, and the son of Pat and Pam Smith. He is the third brother in the Smith family to become a Troop 2 Eagle Scout . Brother Caleb achieved the rank in 2011, and Daniel in 2015.
Submitted
Matthew Smith was honored Oct. 1 at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Bridgeville for his attainment of the rank of Eagle Scout. He is a resident of Bridgeville, a senior at Chartiers Valley High School, and the son of Pat and Pam Smith. He is the third brother in the Smith family to become a Troop 2 Eagle Scout . Brother Caleb achieved the rank in 2011, and Daniel in 2015.

Updated 2 hours ago

Matthew Smith was honored Oct. 1 at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Bridgeville for his attainment of the rank of Eagle Scout. He is a resident of Bridgeville, a senior at Chartiers Valley High School, and the son of Pat and Pam Smith. He is the third brother in the Smith family to become a Troop 2 Eagle Scout. Brother Caleb achieved the rank in 2011, and Daniel did it in 2015.

• Adolph (Yosty) Podurgiel celebrated his 91st birthday Nov. 5. He is the former owner of Glendale Dairy and current planning commissioner in Scott Township. He and his wife, Jeanne (Stys), celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in May. They are the parents to Kim, Dave and the late Jeff. He attributes his longevity to swimming weekly at the JCC.

• Anniversary wishes are sent to Cora (Chapman) and John Pruss of Heidelberg, who will celebrate 30 years of marriage on Nov. 7. They are the parents of three children: Jason, David and Melissa.

• Isabelle Masko will celebrate her third birthday on Nov. 9. Isabelle is the daughter of Jessica and Michael Masko of Collier Township. She is the granddaughter of Mary Jo and Rich Masko of Carnegie and Tina and Brian Benton of Albion.

• The Rev. Robert Popichak of Carnegie celebrates his birthday Nov. 7. He will celebrate with his wife, Regina, and sons, Alex and Matthew.

• Jill Bryan celebrates another year Nov. 6 and her sister Kelly Lewellyn celebrates her birthday on Nov. 8. They are the daughters of Joan and the late Jack Bryan of Cubbage Hill.

• Happy birthday to Dawn (Dombrowski) Wood, who celebrates on Nov. 7 with her husband, Jim, daughter Kenley and family. Dawn is the daughter of Pat (Puleo) Ambrose (Dale) and Al (Mary) Dombrowski.

• Mary Cay (Steinmetz) Dunmyer of Carnegie celebrated her birthday Nov. 8. Mary Cay is the loving wife of Jack Dunmyer, and they have three children, Nick (Stephanie), Kristen (Jeffrey) D'Eramo and Katie (David) Zinski. Mary Cay and Jack also have six grandchildren, Ryan, Megan, Kylie, Isabella, Evelyn and Addison.

• Birthdays this week include Pam McCreary, Donna Mittner, Betty Reiss, Joe Hultz, Cheryl Hillen, Nancy Boyd, Zachary Zofcin and Jeannette Kirby.

• Joseph Mollica celebrated his 11th birthday on Nov. 3 with a sports-themed party with friends and family at Chuck E. Cheese's. Joseph is the son of Lynn and Joe Mollica of Carnegie and brother to Brooke, Haley, Sydney and Dominic. Big sister Brooke will turn 24 on Nov. 17.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.