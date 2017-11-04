Bridgeville teen joins brothers as Eagle Scout

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Matthew Smith was honored Oct. 1 at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Bridgeville for his attainment of the rank of Eagle Scout. He is a resident of Bridgeville, a senior at Chartiers Valley High School, and the son of Pat and Pam Smith. He is the third brother in the Smith family to become a Troop 2 Eagle Scout. Brother Caleb achieved the rank in 2011, and Daniel did it in 2015.

• Adolph (Yosty) Podurgiel celebrated his 91st birthday Nov. 5. He is the former owner of Glendale Dairy and current planning commissioner in Scott Township. He and his wife, Jeanne (Stys), celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in May. They are the parents to Kim, Dave and the late Jeff. He attributes his longevity to swimming weekly at the JCC.

• Anniversary wishes are sent to Cora (Chapman) and John Pruss of Heidelberg, who will celebrate 30 years of marriage on Nov. 7. They are the parents of three children: Jason, David and Melissa.

• Isabelle Masko will celebrate her third birthday on Nov. 9. Isabelle is the daughter of Jessica and Michael Masko of Collier Township. She is the granddaughter of Mary Jo and Rich Masko of Carnegie and Tina and Brian Benton of Albion.

• The Rev. Robert Popichak of Carnegie celebrates his birthday Nov. 7. He will celebrate with his wife, Regina, and sons, Alex and Matthew.

• Jill Bryan celebrates another year Nov. 6 and her sister Kelly Lewellyn celebrates her birthday on Nov. 8. They are the daughters of Joan and the late Jack Bryan of Cubbage Hill.

• Happy birthday to Dawn (Dombrowski) Wood, who celebrates on Nov. 7 with her husband, Jim, daughter Kenley and family. Dawn is the daughter of Pat (Puleo) Ambrose (Dale) and Al (Mary) Dombrowski.

• Mary Cay (Steinmetz) Dunmyer of Carnegie celebrated her birthday Nov. 8. Mary Cay is the loving wife of Jack Dunmyer, and they have three children, Nick (Stephanie), Kristen (Jeffrey) D'Eramo and Katie (David) Zinski. Mary Cay and Jack also have six grandchildren, Ryan, Megan, Kylie, Isabella, Evelyn and Addison.

• Birthdays this week include Pam McCreary, Donna Mittner, Betty Reiss, Joe Hultz, Cheryl Hillen, Nancy Boyd, Zachary Zofcin and Jeannette Kirby.

• Joseph Mollica celebrated his 11th birthday on Nov. 3 with a sports-themed party with friends and family at Chuck E. Cheese's. Joseph is the son of Lynn and Joe Mollica of Carnegie and brother to Brooke, Haley, Sydney and Dominic. Big sister Brooke will turn 24 on Nov. 17.

