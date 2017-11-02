Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Suspect in deadly Bridgeville drug deal turns herself in

Suzanne Elliott | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 3:45 p.m.
Bridgeville Police Department
Bridgeville Police Department
A suspect in a deadly drug deal turned herself into Bridgeville police just around 3 p.m. Thursday, Sgt. Gary James said.

Latoya Rosiek, 32, is charged with selling fentanyl to Michael Desanto. Desanto, who died in December 2016, allegedly thought he was buying heroin.

Rosiek will be transferred to the Allegheny County Jail where she will be arraigned, James said.

Last week, Bridgeville police Chief Chad King published a Facebook post on the department's account asking Rosiek to turn herself in. His post had been shared more than 11,200 times since he published it Oct. 25.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com or 412-871-2346.

