Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

South Fayette names Avonworth administrator as new superintendent

Bobby Cherry
Bobby Cherry | Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, 1:27 p.m.

South Fayette Township School District named Kenneth Lockette as the district's next superintendent.

Lockette, who currently serves as assistant superintendent in the Avonworth School District, will replace Bille Rondinelli. He will assume the role Jan. 3. A salary for Lockette wasn't immediately available.

In a prepared statement, Lockette said he was “extremely honored and excited to be appointed the next superintendent” at South Fayette.

He noted the district “has been a leader in the region and in the nation with innovative educational practices, and I look forward to supporting all the great things that are in place and advance others, particularly in the area of relevant learning and career readiness.”

South Fayette board President Len Fornella, also in a statement, said the district “had many very good candidates.”

“I'm confident the board will work to ensure he has the resources he needs to continue our district's legacy of success in providing the very best quality education for our students.”

Rondinelli, who has been with South Fayette since 2009, will retire.

Before joining South Fayette, she worked as an assistant superintendent at Moon Area, assistant principal at Jefferson Middle School in Mt. Lebanon and chair of the high school English department at Shenango Area School District in Lawrence County. She has a doctorate in administrative and policy studies, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“I wish him well in his tenure with the school district and his future efforts to uphold the high ideals of tradition, pride, and excellence – the cornerstones upon which South Fayette schools has built a strong record of academic, artistic, and athletic achievement,” Rondinelli in a statement.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.

Related Content
South Fayette superintendent looks to spend more time with family in retirement
After spending more than eight years at the helm of the South Fayette School District, Superintendent Bille Rondinelli plans to retire in January to spend ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.