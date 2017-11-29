South Fayette names Avonworth administrator as new superintendent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

South Fayette Township School District named Kenneth Lockette as the district's next superintendent.

Lockette, who currently serves as assistant superintendent in the Avonworth School District, will replace Bille Rondinelli. He will assume the role Jan. 3. A salary for Lockette wasn't immediately available.

In a prepared statement, Lockette said he was “extremely honored and excited to be appointed the next superintendent” at South Fayette.

He noted the district “has been a leader in the region and in the nation with innovative educational practices, and I look forward to supporting all the great things that are in place and advance others, particularly in the area of relevant learning and career readiness.”

South Fayette board President Len Fornella, also in a statement, said the district “had many very good candidates.”

“I'm confident the board will work to ensure he has the resources he needs to continue our district's legacy of success in providing the very best quality education for our students.”

Rondinelli, who has been with South Fayette since 2009, will retire.

Before joining South Fayette, she worked as an assistant superintendent at Moon Area, assistant principal at Jefferson Middle School in Mt. Lebanon and chair of the high school English department at Shenango Area School District in Lawrence County. She has a doctorate in administrative and policy studies, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“I wish him well in his tenure with the school district and his future efforts to uphold the high ideals of tradition, pride, and excellence – the cornerstones upon which South Fayette schools has built a strong record of academic, artistic, and athletic achievement,” Rondinelli in a statement.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.