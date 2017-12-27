Birthdays, anniveraries celebrated around Bridgeville, Carnegie

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Eugene Loniero of Cubbage Hill celebrates a birthday Dec. 28 with a family party. Eugene is married to Joan (Walsh) and they have six children, John (Barbara), Jim (Amanda), Anita (Jim), Lisa, Maria (Brad) and Marc. Joan and Gene also have 7 grandchildren, Lia, Nick, Adam, Drew, Emma, Grant and Max.

• Happy 44th wedding anniversary to Denise (Pitrone) and Frank Guarnaccio of Rennerdale, who celebrate on Dec. 28. Denise and Frank are the parents of three daughters, Deanna (Blaine) Mountain, Tina (Shane) Morford and Alicia. They also have three grandchildren, Dylan, Gia and Frankie.

• Happy birthday to Judd Liebendorfer of Neville Park who celebrates with his wife Karen, family and friends on Dec. 30. Karen also celebrates her birthday on Dec. 31. Judd and Karen have one daughter, Kristin DiLeo and also one granddaughter, Sienna Rose.

• Happy 56th birthday to Dave Dulick of Crafton who celebrates on Dec. 30. Dave is the husband of Tammy and they have two sons, Jake and Eddie.

• Janet Trecki of Rosslyn Heights celebrates another year on Dec. 30. She is the wife of John Trecki and they are the parents of Mandi, Nicole, John Jr., Jason and Breanna. They also have 4 grandchildren, Anthony, J.T., Pammy and Danielle.

• Happy birthday wishes to Carl Zenone of Rosslyn Heights who celebrates Dec. 29 with his wife, Angela (Falleroni) and their daughter Izabella.

• Caleigh Jane Lynch of Carnegie celebrates her 8th birthday on Dec. 30. Caleigh is the daughter of Kelli (Jett) and Curt Lynch and has a big brother, Cole who is 13.

• Happy seventh wedding anniversary to Cassie (Megyesy) and Adam Mishkin of Crafton who will celebrate on New Year's Eve. Cassie is the daughter of Claire and Tim Megyesy and Adam is the son of Maggie and Rand Mishkin of Crafton.

• Happy 26th birthday to Brianna Schade, who celebrates her birthday on New Year's Day. Brianna is the daughter of Pat Schade and the granddaughter of Mary Ann and Andy Schade of Carnegie.

Gina (Virginia) Palombi of Chartiers Terrace will celebrate a birthday Jan. 1. Her siblings include Eugene, Carolyn Hohman, Bob, Joanne Stefano and Tommy. Gina is a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Carnegie and is also the godmother of Mike Lazor.

• Happy birthday to Keith Lickert, Jr. who celebrated on Dec. 26 with his wife Kelly and three children, Keith, Devin and Renee. His son Devin will be 8 on Dec. 28 and his son Keith will turn 9 on Jan. 4.

• Birthdays this week include, Carol Price, Nancy Wisniewski, Tom Brown, Nicholas Kletzli, Mason McCartney Ball, Erin Oyler, Dr. Charles Sakai, Mary Kay Allen, Lindsey Lawrence, Margie Morris, Michael Naccarelli, Holly Reiss Floyd, Shirley Pedersen, Kayla Thornburg, Janet Supko, Dustin and Gordin Giffin, Arian Yaworski, Steven Bevan and David Brosky.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.