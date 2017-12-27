Sheetz start of change for Bursca area in South Fayette

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A new Sheetz planned for South Fayette will have ripple effects in the area around Bursca Business Park.

Burns & Scalo Real Estate announced in December the Sheetz would be constructed at the intersection of Washington Pike and Bursca Drive — at a spot now occupied by Bubba's Gourmet Burghers and Beer, New Dragon Express, Sudsy's Beer and Cigar, and Fantastic Sams.

The location is on the northern side of the entrance to Bursca Business Park.

Ruby Scalo, marketing manager for Burns & Scalo, said most tenants' leases are up in 2019 and will not be renewed. She said the Sheetz probably will not be built until 2020.

“We have no intention of taking those tenants out until their lease is up,” she said.

Scalo said Burns & Scalo will assist the tenants in relocating.

Shannon Suhr, general manager of Bubba's, said they have been aware for a couple of months Sheetz would move into their spot.

Suhr said Burns & Scalo have offered to help in the relocation, but there has been no conversation on locations.

She said their recent focus has been preparing for the opening of a third Bubba's Gourmet Burghers — this one at Southpointe.

The Sheetz could be just one change coming to the entrance of Bursca Business Park in the coming years.

In May, South Fayette Township Commissioners approved the rezoning of 6.6 acres on the southern side of the entrance to the business park to commercial zone.

Burns & Scalo president Jim Scalo said at the time his intention was to have a nearly 36,000 square-feet grocery store at the spot.

However, Ruby Scalo said they are looking at other options, including drug stores to fill one of the plots.

At public hearings held for the rezoning, several residents of nearby Freedom Drive South said a grocery store would disrupt the quietness of their neighborhood.

Doreen Fromholzer was one of the residents who spoke out against the rezoning. She said possible developments at the intersection have her concerned.

“Of course we're not happy about it,” Fromholzer said.

She said her biggest concern is the possibility that either of the two displaced restaurants — Bubba's or New Dragon — could be relocated to the southern side of the Bursca Business park entrance, closer to her street.

Fromholzer also said she believes most Sheetz stores are located at higher-traffic intersections, and worries this new store could be a harbinger of more commercial development.

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.