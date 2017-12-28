Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

An octogenarian Christmas: Enjoying time with family

John Oyler | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 11:10 p.m.

It is a family tradition that its eldest member be permitted to sleep until 7 on Christmas morning.

I was abruptly aroused from a deep slump precisely at that time when my five grandchildren burst into the bedroom shouting “Merry Christmas” and encouraging me to pull myself together and stumble downstairs.

A dozen of us shared the holiday in the Olde Sewickley Highlands neighborhood near Sewickley, where Beth, Mike, and Rachael have comfortably settled into their new home, off Camp Meeting Road. My arrival in the living room was accompanied by a big cheer by all of the folks eagerly awaiting the distribution of the impressive collection of stockings hanging over the fireplace.

John, Victoria and Lai An had flown in from China and were having difficulty adjusting to the time change. Fortunately, Lai An was able to sleep until 3 a.m. and was in good shape to enjoy the excitement of the morning. It was a real treat to experience the wonder of the day through the eyes of a 4-year-old.

Once the stockings were dumped, Beth delivered coffee, nut roll and tangerines to provide us with the stamina needed for the festivities ahead of us. The Christmas tree was in the middle of a train board sporting a lovely Christmas village and an impressive Lionel Atchison Topeka and Santa Fe train.

The tree was decorated with memories, especially handmade ornaments my wife had crafted when our children were young — small pieces of wood painted as Santas, wine bottle corks transformed into clowns, and a clothes pin magically turned into a drummer boy. This is our second Christmas without her, but she is still very much with us.

Surrounding the train board was an embarrassingly large pile of gaily decorated gifts. Despite our resolve to cut back on the number of gifts we exchange, the pile gets bigger every year. We spent a full morning exchanging them. It is especially gratifying to see how much thoughtfulness the grandchildren put into selecting gifts for us and how much pleasure they get out of our joy receiving them.

I've recently followed an exchange in the “Letters to the Editor” section of a daily paper dealing with political correctness and the Christmas holiday. One side wants to “put Christ back into Christmas”; the other, to eliminate the holiday completely so we don't offend the non-Christians.

After observing the joy the holiday provides our multi-cultural family with its wide collection of religious heritages, my obsession with moderation and my opposition to extremism have become stronger than ever. My New Year's resolution will be to emphasize tolerance and a desire to understand folks who are different from me.

After all, isn't that everybody?

John Oyler is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach him at 412-343-1652 or joylerpa@icloud.com. Read more from him at mywutb.blogspot.com.

