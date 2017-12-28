Serenity Pines in Collier sold; Dunkin' Donuts opens in South Fayette

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Several businesses have opened recently, and others have added or changed services.

• Three Rivers Lending, offering mortgage loans and other financial products, has opened at 1 Forsythe Road, Suite 203, Collier. Call 412-540-4761 for an appointment or visit threeriverslending.com for more information.

• After 10 years of ownership, Kelly Zerrlaut has sold Serenity Pines Personal Care Home, 223 Jones Drive, Collier, to Dr. Brad Lateif. It now will be known as Amity Serenity Pines. Call 412-319-7284 about placement and services.

• Pittsburgh Powder Coat has opened at 621 McLaughlin Run Road, Bridgeville (former Golden Cue Billiards location). An automotive customization shop, they also can powder coat any other type of metal project or sandblast and prime before painting. Call 724-348-8434 or visit pittsburghpowdercoat.com for more information.

• The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center, Collier, now is open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Dunkin' Donuts has opened at 179 Millers Run Road, South Fayette, across from Newbury Market (former site of St. Anthony Church). Washington Financial Bank will open in the same complex next month.

• Aldi stores in Carnegie and South Fayette now have Sunday hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• LPL Financial has opened at 510 Washington Ave., Carnegie, offering wealth management and financial advising services. Call 412-913-7203 for an appointment.

• Green Home Solutions has opened at 811 Washington Ave., Carnegie, offering testing of and solutions for mold as well as eliminating airborne impurities in residences and commercial properties. Call 412-385-4203 for an appointment.

• Burger King has opened in Green Tree on Noblestown Road, across from Brighton Hot Dog Shoppe (which used to be the Burger King). The new restaurant is on the site of the former Italian Bread Place, Greentree Coin Laundry and Reed Sports, which were all demolished.

• Pediatric Alliance, Greentree Division, has added Dr. Margi Desai to the staff. Fluent in Hindi and Gujarati, she graduated from Wayne State School of Medicine in Detroit and finished her residency in pediatrics at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

• Educational Outfitters, which provides embroidery services and school uniforms, has changed names to Pro3 Services. Still located at 2101 Greentree Road, Scott Towne Center, Scott, its phone number has changed to 412-279-1102 and the new website is Pro3Services.com.

Other new local business incorporations as reported in recent state filings include:

• Black Noble Beauty Co., 142 Noble Ave., Crafton (beauty salon/cosmetics)

• Proximity Field Marketing, 213 E. Main St., Carnegie (internet marketing)

• NTM Designs, 141 Maryland Drive, Carnegie (art and photography)

• Save Here Today, 2140 Greentree Road, Green Tree (coupon programs).

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.