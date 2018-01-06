Senior design projects give Pitt students real-world experience

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

At the end of each year, it is appropriate that we reflect upon the state of our society. Currently, it is easy to have a pessimistic view of our future.

My contact with the young people in the civil engineering department at Pitt provides me with many reasons to resist that temptation.

The culmination of last semester's work in our senior design projects program was a formal presentation to an audience made of students, faculty, family and local engineers. The poise and obvious competence of our 42 students were particularly impressive.

The first project focused on sustainability.

This team set out to demonstrate the application of sustainable principles to a practical project by designing a “net-zero” energy facility that would generate electricity using solar panels and wind turbines and have self-contained water supply and waste disposal systems.

The result was an excellent example of the application of qualitative principles to a practical example.

The second project involved a team made up primarily of construction management students, who chose to develop a comprehensive plan for the construction of a parking garage to be built on a specific site on the university campus. The garage was designed to be constructed using precast, prestressed concrete components, an unfamiliar technology. The product of their work was extremely impressive.

The third project came close to being a real-world one. Upper St. Clair Township is planning a hiking/biking trail connecting Boyce-Mayview Park with the Montour Trail. Our team expanded this concept to include Fairview Park and the nearby Hastings development. The trail winds along Chartiers Creek, providing an attractive venue for casual walkers and nature lovers as well as a link to the Montour Trail for serious cyclists.

The fourth team accepted the challenge of independently developing a construction management plan for a real project that was recently implemented, the demolition and replacement of an existing Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge during a 55-hour shutdown.

The team designed a two-span continuous steel plate girder bridge to be erected adjacent to the existing bridge and developed a plan to demolish the existing bridge and then slide the new bridge into place.

The fifth team also had a project that was close to real-world. A very old dam on Neshannock Creek in Volant was breached recently and must either be demolished or replaced. The dam originally provided water for a turbine-driven grist mill, a mill that the local residents would like to see put back into operation as a tourist attraction. Their design will function as a feasibility study that will eventually result in its implementation by a professional engineering firm.

For the past five years, Pitt students have executed a series of humanitarian projects benefiting disadvantaged people in Latin America, with the support of our senior design project teams. This semester's project was the installation of solar panels in an indigenous village in a rain forest in Panama. Our team produced a workable plan for the project, provided the necessary logistics and participated in the actual on-site installation.

I am optimistic about leaving our future in the hands of such fine young people.

John Oyler is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. He can be reached at 412-343-1652 or joylerpa@icloud.com. Read more from him at mywutb.blogspot.com.