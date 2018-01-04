Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Riley sworn in as new Carnegie mayor

Jim Spezialetti | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 5:09 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Carnegie officials are accepting letters of interest from borough residents interested in serving on council.

When Stacie Riley was sworn in as Carnegie mayor during council's reorganization meeting Jan. 2, her council seat officially became vacant.

Riley was elected mayor in November after former Mayor Jack Kobistek was elected district magistrate.

Residents living in Ward 2 of Carnegie continuously for at least one year are eligible to serve the remaining term, which expires Jan. 1, 2020.

Letters of interest can be sent to Carnegie Borough Council President, 1 Veterans Way, Carnegie, PA 15106 before 3 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Residents can call the municipal office at 412-276-1414, ext. 1423, with questions.

Council members will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 22 in the municipal building for the purpose of interviewing interested candidates and making an appointment for the vacant seat.

Council has 30 days from when the seat officially became open to appoint a candidate.

Kobistek was at the reorganization meeting to administer the oath of office for Riley, and council members Phil Boyd, Regina Popichak and Emmett Freshwater, who all begin four-year terms.

During the reorganization meeting, Sue Demko was unanimously elected by council to serve as president. Boyd was elected vice president of council.

Council members elected to retain Gaitens, Tucceri & Nicholas as the borough solicitor, KLH Engineers as the borough engineering firm and Hosack, Specht, Muetzel & Wood, LLP as the borough's auditor.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.