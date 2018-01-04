Riley sworn in as new Carnegie mayor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Carnegie officials are accepting letters of interest from borough residents interested in serving on council.

When Stacie Riley was sworn in as Carnegie mayor during council's reorganization meeting Jan. 2, her council seat officially became vacant.

Riley was elected mayor in November after former Mayor Jack Kobistek was elected district magistrate.

Residents living in Ward 2 of Carnegie continuously for at least one year are eligible to serve the remaining term, which expires Jan. 1, 2020.

Letters of interest can be sent to Carnegie Borough Council President, 1 Veterans Way, Carnegie, PA 15106 before 3 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Residents can call the municipal office at 412-276-1414, ext. 1423, with questions.

Council members will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 22 in the municipal building for the purpose of interviewing interested candidates and making an appointment for the vacant seat.

Council has 30 days from when the seat officially became open to appoint a candidate.

Kobistek was at the reorganization meeting to administer the oath of office for Riley, and council members Phil Boyd, Regina Popichak and Emmett Freshwater, who all begin four-year terms.

During the reorganization meeting, Sue Demko was unanimously elected by council to serve as president. Boyd was elected vice president of council.

Council members elected to retain Gaitens, Tucceri & Nicholas as the borough solicitor, KLH Engineers as the borough engineering firm and Hosack, Specht, Muetzel & Wood, LLP as the borough's auditor.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.