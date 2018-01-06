Upper St. Clair woman opens Carnegie bakery, restaurant serving Uber Eats customers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Stacey Harris of Upper St. Clair has opened a commercial kitchen in Carnegie as a virtual bakery and restaurant for local delivery and catering via Uber Eats.

It includes her bakery, The Diabetic Pastry Chef, and her delivery restaurant, Nellie J's, which sells classic Southern comfort food.

Named for her grandmother Nellie Jackson, who always dreamed of opening a bakery, the restaurant is operated by her daughter, Tara Harris.

They are monthly featured vendors at the Artisans Market held in the Williams-Sonoma store at The Galleria in Mt. Lebanon.

Stacey Harris was diagnosed with diabetes shortly after attending culinary school, so she became determined to produce sugar-free baking items using wholesome, all-natural ingredients.

Pelican Publishing Co. has produced her cookbook, and she has been featured in Diabetic Living Magazine. Visit DiabeticPastryChef.com for more information.

• St. John Vianney Manor, home to many retired Pittsburgh Diocesan priests since the 1980s, has been fully renovated and was rededicated last month by Bishop David Zubik. Built in 1961 as the residence of the Conventual Franciscan friars who taught at Bishop Canevin High School, which is located next door on Morange Road, Carnegie/Oakwood, it had not had a renovation since a third floor was added 37 years ago when it became the diocesan retirement home.

This time, four residential suites were added, along with a new wing that includes a dining room, kitchen, two lounges, an exercise facility and nurse's office. Living suites were refurbished with walk-in showers, new windows, flooring and paint, and the entire heating and air conditioning system was updated.

• Shop 'n Save, Raceway Plaza, Scott, has opened a beer and wine section within its expanded store (the former Radio Shack location).

• The Scott Township Public Library has reopened after a lengthy renovation.

• Golftec has relocated from Collier Town Square to Scott Towne Center, Scott. Call the training center at 412-207-7614 for information and pricing on lessons, videos, game plans and golf equipment repair.

• Beloved Tribe Church has opened in shared space with First United Methodist Church of Bridgeville, 244 Station St. Committed to loving Jesus, the community holds services at 11 a.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit belovedtribe.com or call 412-564-3544.

• Secondary Storage has opened at 100 Bursca Drive, South Fayette. Containing units of 10 different storage sizes, there is also outside storage. With other locations in South Park and Bethel Park, it will open a new facility soon on Vanadium Road, Scott. Call 412-257-4528 for rental rates.

• The Rev. Albert Valentine is the new pastor of Gladden United Presbyterian Church, 755 Millers Run Road, South Fayette. Services are 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church celebrated its 122nd anniversary last year. Visit gladdenchurch.com for more information or call 412-221-5594.

• Radio personality and South Fayette resident Mark “Bubba” Snider has opened his third restaurant, Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer, at Southpointe, 114 Southpointe Blvd., Canonsburg. Co-owned with Snider's childhood friend Ed Kelly and located in the former BLVD Pub and Kitchen overlooking the ice rink at Printscape Arena, formerly known as the Iceoplex, the new restaurant has more menu selections, including pizza, than his South Fayette and Triadelphia, W.Va., restaurants because the Southpointe location has a larger kitchen.

• 3 Minute Fitness has opened next to Jimmy John's and Aldi's in South Fayette. Each fitness station has been designed for versatility and balance between strength and cardio training. Visit 3minfitness.com for more information, class schedule and rates.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.