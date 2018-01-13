South Fayette grad seeks to inspire others

Many local residents will remember Marques Parks for his feats as a member of the South Fayette High School football and basketball teams until his graduation in 2004. He went on to play football at Bowling Green State University, graduating in 2008 with a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise physiology.

He served as the wide receivers/defensive backs coach for South Fayette in the 2009 and 2010 seasons when the team went 25-2 and won the WPIAL championship in 2010.

Although he currently lives in a suburb outside Columbus, Ohio, and works in finance, he is completing his master's degree in special education at Grand Canyon University and will graduate this May with a goal of being a teacher and returning to coaching high school football.

When he turned 30, he began a blog in 2016 called “Absolute Power” in which he tells stories with the intention of offering readers of all ages a different perspective on things they already know and have heard.

He wishes to inspire the readers to challenge popular thinking and act in a way that serves the people closest to them and, ultimately, benefits them as well.

He views himself as an extremely positive person by nature but recognizes that positivity is something that needs to be cultivated and worked at constantly. With a passion to help people be the best versions of themselves, he hopes his authentic and relatable content motivates and inspires.

Earlier this past fall, he was called to give a motivational speech to the girls volleyball team at Bishop Canevin High School. He also has spoken to several high school football teams in the Columbus area.

“My life revolves around sports,” said Parks, adding family time with his fiancé and daughter is equally important. He enjoys reading inspirational books, listening to podcasts and working to improve himself on a daily basis as a father, future husband, friend and man. He thanks God for being exactly where he is at the moment.

“I am bothered when I see people let things, especially small things, steal their joy,” he continued. “Wasting one's talent should far outweigh fears of failure.” This is why he is pursuing the career change from finance since it was not his passion and hopes coaching and an eventual full-time speaking career will be in his future.

Absolute Power can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and on his website at marquesparks.com.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.