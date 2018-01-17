Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Scott Township woman graduates from Penn State Behrend in Erie

Cindy Babish-schultz | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Congratulations to Jenna Devinney, who graduated from Penn State Erie, The Behrend College, on Dec. 15 with a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing. She is the daughter of Jim and Kim Devinney of Scott.

• Rob Stein celebrated his birthday Jan. 11. He is the father of Shayna, Robby, Christopher and Corey.

• Thelma Bodnar of Crafton celebrated her 89th birthday Jan. 17. Thelma was married to the late Harry Bodnar Sr. She is the mother of Harry Jr. (Linda), Patty (John) Spotti, Elaine Geiser (Jim) and Steven, and is the grandmother of Harry Bodnar III, Rachel Bodnar, Kelli Joseph and Evan Geiser, and has one sister, Theresa Zatezalo of Carnegie.

• Patricia McGrath of Collier celebrates her birthday Jan. 21.

• Happy birthday wishes to Dan Eger of Crafton, who celebrates Jan. 23, from his wife, Peg Scariot Eger.

• Happy birthday to Kristopher Chenette of Carnegie, who celebrates Jan. 24. Kristopher is the husband of Becca (Smith) and is the son of Linda and Michael Chenette of Jericho, Vt.

• Happy 40th birthday to Jennifer Helbig of Rosslyn Heights, who celebrates Jan. 22. Jennifer is married to Matt Helbig, and they have four children.

• Happy sixth wedding anniversary to Nicole (Zahn) and Mickey Glowark, who celebrate Jan. 23. They are the parents of one son, George.

• Happy birthday to Michelle Story Moehring of Rosslyn Heights, who celebrates Jan. 16. Special love is sent to her from family and friends.

• Daniel Harrist of Carnegie celebrates his 39th birthday Jan. 20 with his wife, Mindy, daughter, Zoey, and mom, Bonnie.

• Happy birthday to Gina Fiorentini-May of Bridgeville, who will celebrate Jan. 19 with her fiance, Scott Scheib, children, Phillip and Tori, and granddaughter, Evelyn.

• Happy birthday to Steve Cukrzynski, who celebrates Jan. 15 with his wife, Maria, and daughters, Mariah, Jenna and Ava. Happy birthday to Steve's mother, Tammy Cukrzynski, who will celebrate her day Jan. 23 with her fiance, Joe Zombeck, and her family.

• Happy birthday to Brenda (Taylor) Temoff of Carnegie, who celebrates Jan. 23. She is the wife of Steve and they have one daughter, Tonya. Brenda is the daughter of Bonnie and Gordon Taylor of Carnegie.

• Belated birthday wishes are sent to Lisa Serafin, who celebrated Jan. 8.

Birthdays this week include Carmen Williams, Jo Anne Valentine, Mike Clayton, Mark Moore, Steph Ritter, Marianne Yurchak, B.J. Cantley and Melissa Lawrence.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

