Carnegie Council lowers sewer rates, buys fireworks

With Alcosan increasing sewer rates this year, Carnegie Council members have decided to lessen the expense for borough residents.

Basic service will cost $13.77 per 1,000 gallons of water used each month, an increase of 25 cents. Alcosan has raised its rate by 51 cents, but Carnegie officials reduced the borough's portion of the monthly bill by 26 cents per 1,000 gallons.

Councilman Phil Boyd said borough officials have reduced costs in the past to assist residents.

The monthly basic service charge is $7.42 from Alcosan and $6.35 from Carnegie.

The monthly service charge increased from $4.84 to $5.20.

Fireworks display

Carnegie Council has authorized manager Steve Beuter to enter into an agreement with Pyrotecnico for the borough's fireworks display scheduled for July 3.

Beuter said this year's cost is $6,075, up from $5,700 last year. Beuter said the borough is still saving money by purchasing the fireworks early in the year.

Bus shelter ads

Carnegie Council approved a new five-year agreement with Lamar Advertising for bus shelter reimbursement.

Lamar owns seven bus shelters that are on borough-owned property. The company will pay $400 per shelter per year to keep the shelters on borough property. An agreement has been in place since May 2002, borough manager Steve Beuter said.

Animal abuse law

Carnegie Mayor Stacie Riley said she spoke with police Chief Jeff Kennedy about borough officers on the lookout for animals that have been left outside in cold temperatures.

Pennsylvania legislators strengthened the protection of animals in the state last year. The law, also known as Libre's Law, was named after a Boston terrier that was left neglected in Lancaster.

Riley said animals cannot be left outside on a leash for more than 30 minutes when the temperature is below 32 degrees. Riley said residents can call 911 if they notice an animal outside for a prolonged time when the temperature is below freezing.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.