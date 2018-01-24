Carnegie couple celebrates 29th wedding anniversary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Happy 29th wedding anniversary to Ellen and Joe Hultz of Carnegie, who celebrate Jan. 28. Ellen and Joe are the parents of Elizabeth and Katie.

• Josey Elizabeth Deglmann celebrated her first birthday Jan. 14. She is the daughter of Rebecca (Krasousky) and Joe Deglmann. Grandparents are Liz and Tim Krasousky of Carnegie, Doris Crawford and Shirley Krasousky of Carnegie.

• Birthday wishes are sent to Coral Glancy of Carnegie, who celebrates Jan. 31. Coral is the wife of Steve, and they have four children, Steve Jr. (Morgan), Beth (Paul) McGuire, DJ and Kristal. They also have nine grandkids, Jacob, Jordyn and Kennedy Glancy, Erica, Sabrina, Jasmine, Jacklyn and Alyssa McGuire and Cameron Gable.

• Happy 20th birthday to Madison Zimmer of Collier, who celebrates Jan. 30 with family and friends. Madison is the daughter of Amy and Bob Zimmer, older sister of Tristen and granddaughter of Kathy Hartman.

• Happy birthday to Lynnette Haygood of Carnegie, who celebrates Jan. 31. She is mother of Jaque Haygood and Jaden and Jaila Calhoun.

• Happy 14th birthday to Timothy Smith, who celebrates Jan. 29 with his mom, Lesley, and family.

• Crystal and Robert Mongelli of Carnegie will celebrate their third wedding anniversary Jan. 24. Crystal is the mother of Karlee Kovacs and Robert is dad to Zac Kalish and Jake and Luke Mongelli.

• Happy birthday to Mary Kay (Granata) Smith of Crafton (formerly of Cubbage Hill), who will celebrate another year Jan. 25. Mary Kay is the wife of Forrest Smith and is mom to five children, Becca Chenette, Rachel, Justin, Joshua and Maggie.

• Happy birthday to Donna Mae Molka of Crafton, who celebrates Jan. 26 with her daughter Mary Pettigrew, Greg and family.

• Happy birthday to Mary (Brown) Patterson, who celebrates Jan. 27. Mary is the wife of Mike Patterson and mom to Clara. She is the daughter of Marie and Tom Brown of Rosslyn Heights.

• Matthew Maioli will celebrate his 30th birthday Jan. 26. Matt is the son of Marsha (Mitkoski) and the late George Maioli of Bridgeville.

• Happy 27th birthday to Natasha Baker of Cubbage Hill, who celebrates Jan. 25.

• Kelly Wilson of Carnegie celebrates another year on Jan. 25. Kelly is the wife of Matthew and mom to Jacob, who is 4 years old.

Birthdays this week include Isabella Babish, Miranda Marsteller, Noah Gallogly, Chuck Woods, Diana Uzar, Rose BeHage, Rory Broyles, Donna Whitaker, Ashley Bogdon, Berni Verikas, RJ Bogdon, Jodi Keifner, Katie Bogats, Jeff Kundra and Danielle Gromek.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.