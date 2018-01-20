Consignment stores around Bridgeville, Carnegie can help ease budgets

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Now that the holidays are over, it's time to clean out your closets to make space for the new clothes you received or if you didn't get what you wanted or enough of what you wanted, a good budget idea is to go shopping at several local second-hand or consignment stores and either donate, sell or buy used merchandise.

Each store's arrangements are different, so be advised to read all contracts before consigning any items.

• The Savvy Fox, Marshall's Shopping Plaza, Greentree Road, Scott, carries clothing, designer apparel, accessories, home décor and small furnishings. It has more than 4,000 consignors. It bills itself as Pittsburgh's largest consignment shop. Visit thesavvyfox.com or call 412-343-1500 for details.

• Ever After Consignments, 1935 Crafton Blvd., Crafton, contains antiques, furniture, art, pottery and repurposed furnishings. Call 412-922-2658 for information.

• Black Lamb Consignments, 323 E. Main St., Carnegie, offers the resale of fine furniture, home décor and “curiosities.” Visit blacklambconsignments.com or call 412-276-6699 for information.

• Roosters & Rhinestones Resale Boutique for clothing and accessories is located at 109 E. Main St., Carnegie. Call 412-804-1107 for details.

• The Forget-Me-Not Shoppe, 1946 Painters Run Road, Scott Township, near Upper St. Clair, offers estate furniture, vintage and crystal lighting, jewelry, home décor, antiques, unique gifts and custom florals. Visit theforgetmenotshoppe.com or call 412-220-9200.

• Tool-n-Around, 443 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, consigns, sells and trades power tools and equipment such as lawn tractors and snow blowers. Call 412-221-7333 for information.

• Plato's Closet, Chartiers Valley Shopping Center, Collier, is not a consignment store but does give cash on the spot if you bring in gently used clothing. The store buys and sells name brand apparel, such as Hollister, American Eagle and others, and prices them at 50 to 70 percent off their original selling price. The store features fashions for teens and young adults, along with shoes, handbags and accessories. Call 412-257-5200 for further details.

• Plato's sister store, Clothes Mentor, is located in the same complex, giving cash on the spot for gently used women's clothing and accessories. Call 412-221-0900.

• Bargain Land USA, 1906 East Railroad St., Heidelberg, is a multipurpose store, accepting donations of clothing, toys, accessories, silverware, furniture, household items and more, which are then sold at great deals for those on tight budgets. It also offers estate clean-out and moving services. Call 412-276-3875 for information.

Many stores accept donations for which no repayment is expected.

For instance, periodically the local public libraries (including Bridgeville, South Fayette, Scott and Green Tree) will accept books and magazine donations from which occasional used book sales held by the Friends of these libraries will fund major purchases and various programs.

Likewise, there are drop-off boxes for used clothing to support Kid-U-Cation in the Raceway Plaza Park lot, Scott; the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center, Collier; the St. Vincent de Paul Society bin in the rear parking lot of Our Lady of Grace Church, Scott; or the PlanetAid bin in the Presto Automotive Services parking lot, Collier.

Donations of clothing, household items, décor and more always are welcome at Goodwill, 1905 Washington St., Heidelberg, Community Thrift Center, 2226 Noblestown Road, Crafton, and the Salvation Army, 825 Parish St., Green Tree. All three of these locations have merchandise available for sale as well.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.