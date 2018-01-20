Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Carnegie church to host Narcan training

Stephanie Hacke | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, 2:06 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Amid the opioid epidemic, overdoses are occurring nearly everywhere — from inside the home to public spaces. It could be a family member, a friend or a stranger.

But what do you do when you come upon a person who has overdosed?

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Carnegie is attempting to take a proactive approach in fighting the opioid crisis by teaching community members just that.

“This can happen anywhere. If you can do something to save a life, why wouldn't you?” asked Jack Kobistek, a church member who serves as the recently elected magisterial district judge for the area. He previously served as Carnegie mayor.

Medical personnel will teach attendees at a Jan. 31 workshop in St. Luke Hall how to administer naloxone, an overdose-reversal drug, often referred to by its brand name Narcan, as well as how to keep a person's airway clear and what to do before first responders arrive.

The program was initiated after the Rev. Dave Poecking sought to provide outreach for families of people who are suffering from addiction and give them support, said Christine Sincic, who is helping to organize the training.

“Anyone who thinks they might be in a situation where someone might be in trouble and maybe they could help them should come,” she said.

The parish already has a substance abuse ministry and this is another avenue for outreach, she said.

The training will teach people how to identify an overdose and allow people dealing with relatives or friends to connect with others in a similar situation.

“People have to be able to identify that is what they're dealing with,” she said.

Overdose deaths are on the rise across the nation. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf this month declared a statewide disaster emergency in response to the heroin and opioid epidemic.

In Carnegie, police officers who are equipped with Narcan administered the drug between one and two dozen times in 2017, said Kobistek, who served as the borough's longtime mayor until being sworn in as magistrate this year. Emergency services responders administer it more frequently, he said.

Kobistek said he plans to go through the training himself in case there's ever an overdose at the court when an officer isn't around.

“You never know. A lot of times, there aren't officers here,” he said. “We want people in the general public to know that you can be trained and administer Narcan to your loved ones who are overdosing.”

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.