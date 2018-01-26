Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Students show off talents in annual Carnegie Elementary show

Kristina Serafini
Kristina Serafini | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 8:57 p.m.
Carnegie Elementary fourth-grader Brian Goodman shields his face from a photo being taken by a classmate as they hang out backstage before the start of the school's talent show on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.
Carnegie Elementary first-grader Charith Melimi (left) watches as second-grader Airiana Richie climbs on a wall backstage before the start of the school talent show on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.
Classmates try to steal basketballs from fifth-grader Tyler Seaton backstage before the start of Carnegie Elementary's talent show Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.
Carnegie Elementary fifth-grader Sarah Duffy (left) and sixth-grader Maura Weiland hang out backstage before the start of the school's talent show on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.
Fourth-grader Khyleigh Yancey takes the stage as Bruno Mars during Carnegie Elementary's talent show Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.
Third-grader Kaylee Bell performs during Carnegie Elementary's talent show Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.
The annual talent show was held at Carnegie Elementary School on Friday.

Individuals and groups of students in kindergarten through sixth grade showed off their skills singing songs, dancing, performing karate routines and more.

