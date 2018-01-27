Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Pittsburgh Savoyards return with 'Grand Duke' at music hall in Carnegie

Charlotte Smith | Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, 12:27 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Savoyards theater troupe returns to the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall in Carnegie for its 80th season with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's operetta “The Grand Duke,” March 2-11.

The troupe is Pittsburgh's oldest theater organization and has been dedicated to the preservation and presentation of the comic operettas of Gilbert and Sullivan since 1938.

The productions exclusively feature local talent, whether onstage, backstage or in the orchestra.

The upcoming production will feature Guy Russo as music director and Robert Hockenberry as stage director.

The group's 80th season began in October with its production of “H.M.S. Pinafore.” It is considered a semi-professional community-based nonprofit theater company funded mostly by ticket sales with additional revenue coming from donations, grants, concessions and fundraisers.

The name Savoyards comes from the Savoy Theatre in London, where many of the operas premiered and were performed for many years.

The title is used by groups throughout the world.

For many years, the Pittsburgh company did not have a permanent home. For most of its history, stage sets were stored in temporary locations, being moved whenever affordable space became available. In 1993 the company secured space in the Music Hall.

The company is governed by a volunteer board of trustees. Each performance is accompanied by a live orchestra of semi-professional and professional musicians who donate their time to the show.

Membership is open to all people who wish to learn, perform or support Gilbert and Sullivan performances, whether on the stage, in the orchestra or behind the scenes. It has no full-time paid staff.

“The Grand Duke” has not been performed in the Pittsburgh area since 1977.

For tickets and performance times, call 412-734-8476 or visit pittsburghsavoyards.org.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.