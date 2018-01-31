Carnegie couple celebrates 50th anniversary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Patricia and Allen Turske of Carnegie will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Feb. 3. Pat and Allen have nine children together and also have 18 grandchildren.

• Lena Enrietti of Carnegie celebrates her 92nd birthday with family on Feb. 2. Lena is the wife of the late Ernest Enrietti, former owner of Enrietti News in Carnegie. She has two daughters, Jean (Michael) Martin and Diane (Marc) Pakler. Lena also has five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Lena is the daughter of the late Rocco and Rose Sgro of Cubbage Hill, sister of the late Ann Harper of Reno, Nev., and the late Joseph Sgro of Heidelberg.

• Happy birthday to Barb Metsger of Cubbage Hill, who celebrates Feb. 4. Barb is the mother of Tom, Dave and Carrie, and grandma to Cody and Lucas. Lucas celebrates his 11th birthday on Feb. 26. Barb has been the owner of Barb's Country Junction in Carnegie for many years and is known for her homemade pies.

• Happy birthday to Shirley Lawrence of Carnegie, who celebrates Feb. 3. Shirley is the wife of Dennis Lawrence, and they have four children, Dennis Jr. (Melissa), Richard (Maureen), Michael (Jessica) and Crystal (Wes) Davis. Shirley and Dennis also have nine grandchildren.

• Happy 82nd birthday to Donna Cubic Molka, who celebrated Jan. 26.

• Happy sixth birthday to Dominic Mollica of Rosslyn Heights, who celebrates on Feb. 4. Dominic is the son of Lynn and Joseph Mollica.

• Cassie Bryan, wife of Danny Bryan of Rosslyn Heights, will celebrate her birthday Feb. 5. Cassie is the daughter-in-law of Joan and the late Jack Bryan of Cubbage Hill.

• Happy 58th anniversary to Rosemarie and Bob Schuler of Collier, who celebrate Feb. 6.

• Kim (Mitkoski) DeVinney celebrates her birthday Feb. 7 with her husband, Jim, daughter, Jenna, and family and friends.

• Happy sixth birthday to Mikha Adam Johnson, who celebrates Feb. 7 with his mom, Stevvaie Brown, grandmother Diane Ptomey, aunts, uncles and friends.

• Happy birthday to Abby Fox, who celebrates Feb. 6, from her mom, dad and brother.

• Happy fourth birthday to Joseph Daniel Nardozzi III, who celebrates Feb. 1. He is the son of Samantha and Daniel Nardozzi of Westwood and grandson of Amy and Mike Schneiderlochner of Crafton and Valerie and Joe Nardozzi of Green Tree City.

• Happy sixth birthday to Alexandra Rosalie Deleel of Collier, who celebrates Feb. 1. She is the daughter of Marissa and Gary Deleel and has a big sister, Kensington Bella, who is 8 1⁄ 2 years old. Alexandra's maternal grandparents are Deborah and Robert Andolina and paternal grandmother is Sandi Deleel.

• Jackson James Hertzler of Collier celebrates his sixth birthday Feb. 1. Jackson is the son of Jackie and Rick Hertzler and siblings include big sisters, Elizabeth “Libby” and Hope Mae and brother Andrew.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.