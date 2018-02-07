Carnegie woman to celebrate 83rd birthday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Heather Ferguson of Carnegie will celebrate her 83rd birthday on Feb. 15. Heather has six children, 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is affectionately called “Church Lady” by her friends and family.

• Happy birthday to Kay Downey-Clarke of Collier, who celebrates on Feb. 9. Kay is the wife of Gerry Clarke and mom to Rita (Chris) Melvin, Colleen Downey-Mitchell, Tim Downey Jr., Dan Downey and Penny (Greg) Johnson. Kay also has six grandchildren, Alexandra and Sean Melvin, Sheila and Kimberly Mitchell, and Theo and Ellie Johnson.

• Sisters Madison and Mc­Kenzie Schall both celebrate their birthdays this month. Maddie will be 18 on Feb. 14, and McKenzie will be 20 on Feb. 11. They are the daughters of Jennifer and Tim Schall and have a sister, Morgan.

• Marianne (Miraglia) and Terry Cummings of Fort Pitt (Collier) will celebrate their 58th wedding anniversary Feb. 13. They are the parents of five children, Jovanna (Paul) Magersuppe, Madonna (Mark) Mullin, Brian (Karen) Cummings, Cindy (Alan) Cunningham and Ken (Dawn) Cummings. Marianne and Terry also have nine grandchildren, Katlin, Kevin, Korey, Zack, Brian, Jenna, Colin, Ben and Ryder and two great-grandchildren, Sophie and Liam Magersuppe.

• Happy birthday to Tammy Bogats, who celebrates Feb. 12 — from her husband, Andy, and children, Troy, Paige, Cameron, Hannah and Bryce.

• Shana Stewart of Crafton celebrates her birthday on Feb. 14. She is the daughter of Marilyn Stewart.

• Ted Popivchak of Carnegie celebrates another year on Feb. 11. Ted is the loving husband of Debbie, and they have three children, Jason (Heather) Popivchak, Julie (Bill) Weil and Jaimee (Justin) Popivchak. They also have six grandchildren, Palmer, Raylan, Sophia, Blake, Jackson and Mason. Ted is the son of the late Sophie and the late Con Popivchak of Carnegie.

• Stephanie (Wolbert) Valentine of Heidelberg will celebrate her birthday on Feb. 14. Stephanie will be celebrating with her husband, Tyler, three beautiful children and many family members.

• Birthdays this week include Anna Andreou, Tracie Tokar, Maryanne Sans, Paul Jablonski, Mariss Deleel, Tracie Gump, Bill Ellsworth, John Mittner Sr., Sheila O'Malley, Cindy Bevan, Brittni Moehring and Peter Klein.

• Happy birthday to Eric Turney and his aunt Nancy Turko of Carnegie, who both share a big day on Feb. 11. Eric turns 38 and Nancy turns “39 again.”

• Happy birthday to Hush Cantley of Carnegie, who celebrates Feb. 15. Hush is the wife of Kathleen, and they have two children, Kaitlin and Brandan. Hush is the owner of Cantley's Nightlife on West Main Street in Carnegie.

