Carnegie/Bridgeville

Scott Township-based group readies for Farm to Table event at August Wilson Center

Charlotte Smith | Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Scott Township-based Farm to Table Western PA is sponsoring its For the Love of Pittsburgh Local Food Tasting on Feb. 10 at the August Wilson Center in Pittsburgh.

The organization last year updated its name from Farm to Table Pittsburgh to reflect the increased demand for local food products in the region.

Local food growers, producers and retailers will be on hand from 3-7 p.m., giving tastings and talks.

Tickets are $25. VIP attendees with $150 tickets get an event preview, expanded tastings, extra pours and $100 in tokens to donate to participating nonprofits.

The group also is sponsoring the 12th annual Local Food Conference on April 14-15 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. It will feature more than 150 exhibitors, speakers, seasonal cooking demonstrations, gardening tips, information about the nutritional value of local foods, and a list of where to find businesses and organizations that provide healthy food and lifestyle choices. Distilleries, wineries and breweries will be represented as well.

The theme is “Farm to Table: Buy Local.” More than 5,000 people attended last year's two-day conference.

There is a brunch on Sunday and a Sunday evening “farm to flask mixology” tasting. Both have separate registrations.

Both days' exhibitors and demonstrations run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Purchase tickets at the door on the day of the event or visit www.farmtotablepa.com for more information.

Another of the organization's services is the Farm to School Program, which brings wellness programming and assemblies about healthy food to schools.

Classroom tasting parties are another program.

The Fresh Fruit Bowl Program delivers fresh fruit to offices or apartments and brings education to local corporations and small businesses about the benefits of eating fruit.

Farm to Table also provides wellness programs, food programs and on-site local food talks to businesses, senior and community groups, and colleges.

For more information about any of the programs, call 412-563-8800.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.

