Carnegie/Bridgeville

Mayor swears in new Carnegie councilwoman

Jim Spezialetti | Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 1:21 a.m.

Carnegie Council is back to a full board as Mayor Stacie Riley administered the swearing-in ceremony of Councilwoman Theresa “Tess” Rem-Canofari at the start of the Feb. 12 meeting.

Originally from Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Rem-Canofari moved to Carnegie a few years ago.

“I really like it (here). I just want to give back what Carnegie has given to me — open arms and hospitality,” Rem-Canofari said.

While she has not served in an elected position, Rem-Canofari says she is all about helping people. She is a recovery specialist, or drug and alcohol coach, at Gateway Rehab Center. She said she would like to help educate the Carnegie community about the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

Borough manager Steve Beuter said not many residents applied for the open seat, which was vacated by Riley when she took over as mayor in January.

Among the motions read by Rem-Canofari during the voting meeting was to extend the contract of Beuter as borough manager.

Council unanimously ratified a new three-year pact, which will expire Dec. 31, 2020.

Beuter started in the borough's administration office in May 2010, working with then-police Chief Jeff Harbin, who also served as part-time borough manager. When Harbin retired, Beuter was hired as manager in August 2013.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

