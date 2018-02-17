New Italian restaurant with French influences adds to Carnegie food scene

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Located at 301 W. Main St., Carnegie, the restaurant is to open in March for lunch and dinner. For more, go to leogreta.com .

Chef Greg Alauzen, known for opening popular Pittsburgh restaurants Eleven, Cioppino and Osteria 2350, is embarking on his own venture in Carnegie — LeoGreta.

This Italian restaurant with French influences is named after his parents, Leon and Greta and will have a comfortable, quaint and cozy family-style vibe. The space is intimate with 11 tables and seating 38 guests. The food will focus on fresh, simple dishes including fresh pasta, spaghetti and meatballs, risotto, polenta and sandwiches.

Alauzen grew up in nearby Bridgeville and knows the area well, he said.

One of his elementary school friends owns the building LeoGreta is located in and encouraged Alauzen to consider the space for a new restaurant.

Brittany Florijan, LeoGreta's public relations and human resources representative, says that after Alauzen looked at the space, he realized it was perfect for his concept.

“Greg is super excited to be joining the Carnegie community and adding to the already vibrant culinary scene,” Florijan said.

Carnegie Mayor Stacie Riley says Carnegie is definitely having a revitalization and LeoGreta is helping transform West Main Street. While East Main Street is bustling with restaurants and businesses, West Main Street is one of the first aspects of Carnegie you see when getting on Interstate 79.

She says having more restaurants and shops at this end of Main Street will help extend the charming, walkable business district.

“When I think of Carnegie, the one word that comes to mind is ‘potential,'” Riley said. “I saw how devastated the community and businesses were during the flood of 2004, and it's exciting to see new blood and new businesses come in.”

Sarah Sudar is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.