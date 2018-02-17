Bridgeville hikes prices for nonresidents who rent borough facilities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bridgeville residents should expect to pay the same amount to rent fields and facilities in borough parks this year.

Residents of other communities looking for a break in price for rentals, though, will find a higher price tag.

Borough council unanimously approved raising the rates for nonresidents for 2018.

Shelter rentals for nonresidents previously was $83. The new rate is $130. Residents will still pay $65.

Gazebo rentals will still cost residents $25, but go up from $30 to $50 for those living outside of Bridgeville.

The security deposit will go to $100 for shelter rentals while staying at $50 for the gazebo for residents and nonresidents. The deposit for field rentals will be $250.

• Borough council also unanimously approved preparing the documents to advertise road paving.

The schedule, including which streets will be paved, will be reviewed along with the bids prior to being presented to the Public Works Committee.

Bridgeville has $200,000 in the 2018 budget for road paving.

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.