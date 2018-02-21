Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Collier man celebrates 93rd birthday

Cindy Babish-schultz | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Chuck McIntyre will celebrate his 93rd birthday Feb. 20 with his wife, Marlene. Chuck is dad to five children: Sharon, Kimberly, Colleen, Lynn and the late Greg. He also has seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Chuck is the former owner of McIntyre & Snyder (Texaco) Exxon Gas Station, which opened in Carnegie in 1954. He is retired and living at Cloverleaf Estates in Collier.

• Dawn (Carlini) and Ken Cummings of Carnegie celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary Feb. 28. They are the parents of one son, Ryder Christian Cummings.

• Happy 13th birthday to Shawn Heinrich, who celebrates on Feb. 27. Shawn is the son of Meghan and Shawn Heinrich of Carnegie and has two brothers, Robby and Tyler.

• Happy 77th birthday to John Cubic of Glendale, who celebrates on Feb. 27. John is the husband of Kathleen (Gruska) and they have three children, Lynn, John and Bob. John and Kathleen also have two grandchildren, John and Briana.

• Happy birthday to both Joe Zaletski of Carnegie and his cousin Debbie Sgro of Carnegie, who celebrate on Feb. 27. Joe's sister Rebecca Zaletski of Carnegie celebrates on Feb. 26.

• Brian Olstein of Rosslyn Heights celebrates his birthday Feb. 27 with his wife, Hannah, and family.

• Annette (Sunderland) and Mike DiFrango of Glendale will celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary Feb. 26.

• Happy 8th birthday to Grace Turko on Feb. 22. She will celebrate with her brothers Timmy, Jameson, Mateo, Gaige, Myles, Mommy and Bill.

• Jonah Boyd celebrates his 18th birthday on Feb. 22. He is the son of Jim Boyd (Nancy Nestarec Boyd) of Carnegie and Beth Jones of Wheeling.

• Happy birthday to George Heatherington of Carnegie, who will celebrate with his favorite son, John Costello.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

