Shops open in Crafton; Collier Town Square changes hands

Here's a look at openings, changes and additions to our local business community:

• Lynn & Barrett Boutique has opened at 1933 Crafton Blvd., Crafton. Owned by mother-daughter duo Marcie Lynn and Victoria Barrett (Cingoliani), the store offers women's clothing, fashion jewelry, unique purses and other accessories such as socks and scarves. This is their second shop, with another boutique located in Wintersville, Ohio. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Visit lynnandbarrett.com or call 412-458-4287 for details.

• Ever After Consignments has opened at 1935 Crafton Blvd., Crafton. Owners Lori and Anastasia Alexander also own a second store location on Route 88 in Bethel Park. Items for sale include those that have been repurposed and refurbished such as antiques, furniture, art and pottery. They additionally support local artists, carrying their unique pieces and using their talents to offer custom painting. The store also contains a studio where classes are being taught on wood refinishing, sign painting, furniture painting and more. Visit everafterconsignments.com for a schedule of upcoming classes or call 412-922-2658 for details.

• Bob's Barber Shop, 4 Stotz Ave., Crafton, is now open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

• Country Meadows, 3570 Washington Pike, South Fayette, has begun a new program called “Personal Care Lite” for those in the assisted care section of the retirement community who need a little help with meals, medication administration and oversight. Call 412-257-4581 for information about the special rates.

• Corporate Chef Catering Co. has opened at 3249 Washington Pike, South Fayette, offering business meals for groups of fewer than 100 people, but also open to catering other special events. Call 412-657-9811 for information and menu selections.

• Roadrunner Hot Dawgs & Catering is based in Carnegie as a new mobile hot dog and sausage vendor, providing on-site catering for parties, reunions, job-site lunches and special events. Call 412-579-8959 for details.

• Collier Town Square shopping center has been acquired by CenterSquare Investment Management LLC.

• Cheryl Moon-Sirianni is the new district executive of the state Department of Transportation's District 11 division based on Thoms Run Road, Collier. She has a civil engineering degree from Pennsylvania State University and is the first woman to lead PennDOT District 11, which includes Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties and is the second largest district in the state.

• The former St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 610 Dewey Ave., Bridgeville, has been acquired by Solid Rock Revival Church. Services are at 10 a.m. Sundays. The pastor is the Rev. Prabhu Isaac, who founded Voice of Solid Rock Ministries in Saudi Arabia. This nondenominational church has been serving the Pittsburgh area since 2006 and, besides this location in the United States, has six churches in India. Visit solidrockrevival.com for more information or call 412-443-3468. The parishioners of St. George relocated late last year to their new church facility at 3230 Washington Pike, South Fayette.

• Revive Sauna Studio has opened at 2101 Greentree Road, Suite A-116, Green Tree. It offers group nutrition classes, infrared heat therapy and registered dietitian services. Call 412-857-2326 for an appointment or visit revivesaunastudio.com for more information.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.