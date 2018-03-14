Neville Manor couple to celebrate 40th anniversary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Happy anniversary to Maureen and Jim Nelson of Neville Manor, who will celebrate their 40th on March 17. They are the parents of two children, Erin (Ryan) Cummings and Brendan (Janna) Nelson. They also have four grandchildren, Meghan and Declan Cummings and Summer and Adam Nelson.

• Happy birthday to former Carnegie resident Leslie Blair Roberts, now residing in Myrtle Beach, S.C., who celebrates with her husband, Wes, and friends on March 17.

• Birthday greetings to Jack Moskovitz, who will celebrate his 71st birthday March 18. Jack was employed by the Carlynton School District for over 30 years and is now a resident of Concordia South Hills on Bower Hill Road.

• Bobbi (White) and Sean Klein of Carnegie will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary March 17. They are the parents of two sons, Peter Lloyd and Max Aaron.

• Jeannalyn Baroni-Meyers will celebrate her 16th birthday March 17 with her mom, dad, sister Amanda Partin, brothers Rusty, Brandon and Shane Baroni-Meyers and niece Angelina. Jeannalyn's brother Shane Baroni-Meyers will celebrate his 18th birthday March 29.

• Bridget (Kelly) and Mark Cafeo of Bridgeville will celebrate their fifth anniversary March 17. Bridget served the Chartiers Valley School Board for many years and is mom to one son, Justin.

• Happy 9th birthday to Hanalee Mikal Nordeen, who celebrates March 18. Hanalee is the daughter of Katie (Leschak) and Josh Nordeen of Carnegie and big sister of Amelia Pauline. She is the granddaughter of Barb and Bruce Nordeen and the late Michael “Dickie” Leschak.

• Happy birthday to Jeff Hilty of Bridgeville, who celebrates March 16. Jeff and his wife, Lizann (Kouche), have been married for 38 years and are the parents of three sons, Jeff (Simone), Joe and Jordan. Lizann and Jeff also have one granddaughter, Sydney.

• Donna and Bob Heinrich of Carnegie will celebrate their 43rd wedding anniversary March 15. They are the parents of Shawn (Meghan) and Erin (Jake) Trombetta. Donna and Bob have five grandchildren, Robby, Shawn, Jr., Tyler, Levi and Mila.

• Denise (Iacono) and Gerry McGrogan of Carnegie will celebrate their 37th wedding anniversary March 21. They are the parents of Kristy (Jason) Goldie and Ryan (Heather) and have two grandchildren Taya and Jase.

• Kathleen and Mike Zimbicki of Rennerdale will celebrate their 63rd wedding anniversary March 18. Kathleen and Mike are the parents of four children, eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, and have lived in Rennerdale for 61 years.

• Cathy (Tokar) and Lonnie Lamb will celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary March 17. Cathy is the owner/operator of Ultra Classic Hair Salon in Carnegie.

• Aaron Fisher, son of David and Christie Conley Fisher, will celebrate his 13th birthday on St. Patrick's Day. Riley Sunderland will celebrate her 10th birthday March 24. Riley is the daughter of Lisa (Fisher) and Rob Sunderland. Aaron and Riley are grandchildren of Pat and John Fisher of Carnegie.

• Birthdays this week include Barb Lawrence, Gwen Moehring Restich, Lori Ritter, Patricia Schirripa, Jackie Mikus, Kathy Sudiak, Sheldon Sorge, Amanda Bennett, Shawn Broniak, Patti McGuire, Devin Moore, Jean Fraer, Kelly Zaletski, Tammy Nelson, Claudia Maioli and Tracy Yellig.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.