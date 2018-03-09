Former North Hills assistant superintendent named new Chartiers Valley superintendent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Chartiers Valley School District has named Johannah Vanatta as the district's next leader.

Board members, in a special meeting March 8, approved the hiring of Vanatta to serve as Chartiers Valley's superintendent beginning April 1.

She currently works as assistant superintendent in the McGuffey School District, where she has been since November.

“The board is thrilled to have landed Dr. Vanatta and we are very excited to bring her into the district,” board President Anthony Mazzarini said in a statement. “With her various experiences as an educator and leader, a demonstrated passion for students, and a thorough understanding of our region, we believe Dr. Vanatta is an excellent fit for Chartiers Valley.”

Vanatta earned her bachelor's degree in English and a master's in secondary education from West Virginia University. She received her principal's certification from California University of Pennsylvania and obtained a superintendent's letter of eligibility and a doctorate in education from the University of Pittsburgh.

“I am ready to open the next chapter in my career and lead a high quality district like Chartiers Valley,” Vanatta said in a statement. “ I look forward to working closely with the administrators, teachers, staff, board members and the community as we create a compelling future for the students of the district.”

Prior to her work at the McGuffey, Vanatta worked as assistant superintendent and assistant high school principal in the North Hills School District.

After assuming her role in Chartiers Valley, Vanatta will launch a “comprehensive entry plan,” according to a release issued by the district. She also will lead the district through the logistics of its existing buildings projects.

Chartiers Valley Assistant Superintendent Scott Seltzer has served as interim superintendent after Brian White resigned as superintendent last August. White became the superintendent in the Butler Area School District.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.