Nearly 800 turn out to 'Celebrate CV'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nearly 800 people celebrated all that's good in the Chartiers Valley School District during the second annual Celebrate CV, held earlier this month.

With nearly 30 community and school sponsored groups showcasing their programs, Celebrate CV — held on March 15 at Chartiers Valley Middle School — offered the chance for students, families and staff to learn about the positives going on in the district, said Jillian Bichsel, director of curriculum.

“It was big. We were pleased with the turnout,” she said. “It highlighted a lot of the supportable community groups that are available to our families and our students.”

The focus of Celebrate CV this year was STEMx, creativity and diversity in the district. Each had demonstrations or performances to showcase students' work.

During the evening, which Bichsel said was somewhat of a “social event,” the Turkish Cultural Center had a large marble art display, while students gave henna tattoos. There were demonstrations of yoga and the high school orchestra ensemble performed throughout the evening.

“It was a nice way to connect, or reconnect with familiar faces,” Bichsel said.

Multicultural displays were showcased, along with high school students' art work. Students from Chartiers Valley High School demonstrated painting and jewelry and pottery making making for the crowd.

The school's No Place for Hate group received a banner during the program from the Anti-Defamation League.

The district's robotics teams also demonstrated their robots, while the Odyssey of the Mind student group demonstrated skits and showcased their work.

Those in attendance also had the chance to tour the new Chartiers Valley Middle School, including classes and labs.

“This just was a nice evening to focus on the positives and appreciate the good things going on in the district,” Bichsel said.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.