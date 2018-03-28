Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Nearly 800 turn out to 'Celebrate CV'

Stephanie Hacke | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
Chartiers Valley alumna Kiran Mehmood applies henna to a person's hand during Celebrate CV at Chartiers Valley Middle School on Thursday, March 15, 2018. The second annual event showcased student talent and served as an open house of sorts for the new middle school.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Chartiers Valley alumna Kiran Mehmood applies henna to a person's hand during Celebrate CV at Chartiers Valley Middle School on Thursday, March 15, 2018. The second annual event showcased student talent and served as an open house of sorts for the new middle school.
People walk through an expo in the lobby of Chartiers Valley Middle School during Celebrate CV on Thursday, March 15, 2018. The second annual event showcased student talent and served as an open house of sorts for the new middle school.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
People walk through an expo in the lobby of Chartiers Valley Middle School during Celebrate CV on Thursday, March 15, 2018. The second annual event showcased student talent and served as an open house of sorts for the new middle school.

Updated 10 hours ago

Nearly 800 people celebrated all that's good in the Chartiers Valley School District during the second annual Celebrate CV, held earlier this month.

With nearly 30 community and school sponsored groups showcasing their programs, Celebrate CV — held on March 15 at Chartiers Valley Middle School — offered the chance for students, families and staff to learn about the positives going on in the district, said Jillian Bichsel, director of curriculum.

“It was big. We were pleased with the turnout,” she said. “It highlighted a lot of the supportable community groups that are available to our families and our students.”

The focus of Celebrate CV this year was STEMx, creativity and diversity in the district. Each had demonstrations or performances to showcase students' work.

During the evening, which Bichsel said was somewhat of a “social event,” the Turkish Cultural Center had a large marble art display, while students gave henna tattoos. There were demonstrations of yoga and the high school orchestra ensemble performed throughout the evening.

“It was a nice way to connect, or reconnect with familiar faces,” Bichsel said.

Multicultural displays were showcased, along with high school students' art work. Students from Chartiers Valley High School demonstrated painting and jewelry and pottery making making for the crowd.

The school's No Place for Hate group received a banner during the program from the Anti-Defamation League.

The district's robotics teams also demonstrated their robots, while the Odyssey of the Mind student group demonstrated skits and showcased their work.

Those in attendance also had the chance to tour the new Chartiers Valley Middle School, including classes and labs.

“This just was a nice evening to focus on the positives and appreciate the good things going on in the district,” Bichsel said.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me