Bridgeville set to repair sanitary sewers

Bridgeville Borough Council passed a pair of motions to repair sanitary sewers.

The board unanimously approved a grant application to the PA Small Water and Sewer Program from the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

If approved, the grant will go toward financing a manhole-to-manhole lining project.

Borough Manager Lori Collins said in some areas where sewer lines are damaged, they can be repaired with lining instead of replaced.

The repairs are less costly and cause fewer disruptions.

The grant application is for about $180,300. If approved, the borough will be responsible for 15 percent of the project cost — $31,800.

Collins said she expects to find out if Bridgeville has been awarded the grant in about two months.

Some sanitary sewers cannot be repaired with lining, however. Borough council also unanimously awarded a bid for the sewer excavation and repair project.

As the lowest-bidder, Niando Construction of Penn Hills was awarded the contract for $190,840.

Eric Eisert is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.