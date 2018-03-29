Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Rennerdale couple celebrates 63rd anniversary

Cindy Babish-schultz | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 4:15 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Kathleen and Mike Zimbicki of Rennerdale celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary March 18. Kathleen and Mike are the parents of four children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchilldren and have lived in Rennerdale for 61 years. Kathleen celebrates her 84th birthday on April 4.

• Zachary R. Patton, son of Scott and Pamela (Price) Patton of Moon, achieved Boy Scouting's highest rank, that of Eagle Scout. Zachary, 13, is a member of Boy Scout Troop 198, sponsored by Riverdale Presbyterian Church under the leadership of scoutmasters Bryan Mann, Ken Halliday and Bob Gaylic. Zachary began his scouting career as a Tiger Cub with Pack 198 and continued through Cub Scouting to achieve the highest award, the Arrow of Light. As a member of Troop 198, Zachary has held leadership positions including patrol leader, assistant patrol leader and den chief with Pack 198. Zachary has earned 26 merit badges and has attended many camp outings at Heritage Reservation. For his Eagle Scout Service Project, Zachary along with Moon Parks and Recreation made and mapped a new trail on land that the township acquired; he also coordinated a group that mapped existing trails at Robin Hill Park. Zachary is an eighth-grader at Moon Area Middle School and is an active member at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. He reached his goal of Eagle on Feb. 27 and will receive his Eagle badge during a court of honor ceremony in July.

• Peyton Davis will celebrate his 12th birthday March 31. Peyton is the son of Crystal (Lawrence) and Wesley Davis of Collier. He is the grandson of Shirley and Dennis Lawrence of Cubbage Hill and Denise and Ed Davis of Butler.

• Happy birthday to Kristin (Butts) Gabster of Collier, who celebrates March 29. Kristin is the wife of Jon Gabster, and they have three children, Sean, Rylee and Tyler.

• Birthday greetings are sent this time of year to three generations, John, Joe and Sarah Ford of Dewey Street, who celebrate March 31.

• Happy birthday to Mandy (Yustak) Turnbull, who celebrates her birthday March 30 with her husband, Graham, and children, Theron, Marian, Lilah, Rainiah and James.

• Birthday wishes are sent to Lauren Wilmus, who celebrates her birthday March 31. She is the daughter of Karen and Tom Wolmis of Carnegie.

• Theresa Sgro of Carnegie celebrates her birthday March 31 with her four-legged buddy Stormy, friends and family.

• Happy 24th birthday to Jessica Marsteller of Carnegie, who celebrates March 31. Jessica is the daughter of Joann and the late Rich Marsteller Jr. and sister of Miranda.

• Birthdays this week include Franca Mollica, Carol Dlugos, Betty Dlugos, Kristin Park, Todd Hatcher, Dennis Snedden, Cara Gerster and Bill Weil.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me