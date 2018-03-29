Rennerdale couple celebrates 63rd anniversary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kathleen and Mike Zimbicki of Rennerdale celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary March 18. Kathleen and Mike are the parents of four children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchilldren and have lived in Rennerdale for 61 years. Kathleen celebrates her 84th birthday on April 4.

• Zachary R. Patton, son of Scott and Pamela (Price) Patton of Moon, achieved Boy Scouting's highest rank, that of Eagle Scout. Zachary, 13, is a member of Boy Scout Troop 198, sponsored by Riverdale Presbyterian Church under the leadership of scoutmasters Bryan Mann, Ken Halliday and Bob Gaylic. Zachary began his scouting career as a Tiger Cub with Pack 198 and continued through Cub Scouting to achieve the highest award, the Arrow of Light. As a member of Troop 198, Zachary has held leadership positions including patrol leader, assistant patrol leader and den chief with Pack 198. Zachary has earned 26 merit badges and has attended many camp outings at Heritage Reservation. For his Eagle Scout Service Project, Zachary along with Moon Parks and Recreation made and mapped a new trail on land that the township acquired; he also coordinated a group that mapped existing trails at Robin Hill Park. Zachary is an eighth-grader at Moon Area Middle School and is an active member at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. He reached his goal of Eagle on Feb. 27 and will receive his Eagle badge during a court of honor ceremony in July.

• Peyton Davis will celebrate his 12th birthday March 31. Peyton is the son of Crystal (Lawrence) and Wesley Davis of Collier. He is the grandson of Shirley and Dennis Lawrence of Cubbage Hill and Denise and Ed Davis of Butler.

• Happy birthday to Kristin (Butts) Gabster of Collier, who celebrates March 29. Kristin is the wife of Jon Gabster, and they have three children, Sean, Rylee and Tyler.

• Birthday greetings are sent this time of year to three generations, John, Joe and Sarah Ford of Dewey Street, who celebrate March 31.

• Happy birthday to Mandy (Yustak) Turnbull, who celebrates her birthday March 30 with her husband, Graham, and children, Theron, Marian, Lilah, Rainiah and James.

• Birthday wishes are sent to Lauren Wilmus, who celebrates her birthday March 31. She is the daughter of Karen and Tom Wolmis of Carnegie.

• Theresa Sgro of Carnegie celebrates her birthday March 31 with her four-legged buddy Stormy, friends and family.

• Happy 24th birthday to Jessica Marsteller of Carnegie, who celebrates March 31. Jessica is the daughter of Joann and the late Rich Marsteller Jr. and sister of Miranda.

• Birthdays this week include Franca Mollica, Carol Dlugos, Betty Dlugos, Kristin Park, Todd Hatcher, Dennis Snedden, Cara Gerster and Bill Weil.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.