Carnegie/Bridgeville

Carnegie 5K to benefit fire department

Sarah Sudar | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 3:51 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Carnegie police Chief Jeffrey Kennedy says you never really think about the fire department until you see what they have to do. And, with the tragic fire this month in Carnegie, the community saw what they do.

One way the community has come together to support the all-volunteer bureau is with a 5K run-walk on April 28. Now in its 11th year, the event was started by the then police chief Jeff Harbin, who had a passion for running. The event has turned into one of the bigger fundraisers for the Fire & Rescue Bureau.

Proceeds from the event go directly to the bureau to support the costs of equipment like uniforms and oxygen tanks since there's only so much the borough can contribute.

In the past four years, around $20,000 has been raised during each race. This year, the race committee hopes to raise around $25,000 says race committee members and former Carnegie mayor Jack Kobistek.

The family- and dog-friendly event typically draws between 400 and 500 attendees, and Ryan and Sarah Kanto, owners of Carnegie's new distillery Quantum Spirits, are hoping to add even more to that number by creating “Team Nerd.”

One of Quantum Spirits' core business missions is to support and promote Carnegie. Given the nature of their business — distillation — supporting the bureau is a natural fit.

“We are one of the higher fire hazards in the community, and we want to make sure that the bureau is well-equipped and staffed,” Ryan Kanto said.

The distillery has become the lead sponsor of the event, and the Kantos hope that any following they have gained so far will boost turnout.

“Team Nerd” is an unofficial team that race participants can join. Those who do will receive a complimentary celebratory drink voucher and swanky T-shirt, both provided by Quantum Spirits. After completing the official registration, runners and walkers can join “Team Nerd” through April 6.

Sarah Sudar is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

